BOZEMAN — After five weeks of relative calm, Week 6 was 6-Man's turn to enter Montana's high school football meat grinder.
Though top-three teams Big Sandy (6-0), Broadview-Lavina (6-0) and Bridger (5-1) kept marching along, the next three squads — Savage (4-1), Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-1) and Jordan (5-1) — all were ambushed. The upsets at the hands of unranked teams provided an opening for newcomer Roy-Winfred (5-1) at No. 10 in the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.
Not immune from the churn was 8-Man, where No. 2 Belt's (6-0) decisive 28-8 win over then-No. 3 Joliet (4-1) sent the J-Hawks spiraling and losses by Charlo (4-2) and Cascade (3-2) made room for No. 9 Superior (6-0) and No. 10 Lone Peak (3-2).
Remaining unchanged: The top teams in each class. Helena Capital (6-0), Hamilton (6-0), Bigfork (5-0), Drummond-Philipsburg (6-0) and Big Sandy all took care of business.
Noteworthy: After a rocky start, two-time defending 6-Man champion Froid-Lake (3-3) throttled previous No. 4 Savage 43-22.
• Class AA: A week after ending Missoula Sentinel's 25-game winning streak, No. 2 Helena (5-1) proved it wasn't a fluke by traveling to Kalispell and knocking off the then-No. 3 Wolfpack 24-21. Rejoining the top five is Bozeman Gallatin (5-1), which toppled Great Falls CMR 20-17; lurking is crosstown rival Bozeman (4-2), which has won four straight after opening with two defeats.
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: No. 4 Billings West (4-2) faces arch-rival Billings Senior (2-4) at Daylis Stadium in a showdown that could reveal a great deal about the Golden Bears' postseason aspirations.
• Class A: In the game of the week, No. 4 Polson (6-0) rallied past No. 5 Columbia Falls (4-1) 32-31 on the road, enabling both to stay put behind juggernauts Hamilton, Lewistown (6-0) and Billings Central (6-0). The lack of movement in the class has kept Whitefish (5-1) and Dillon (4-1) on the outside looking in.
Upcoming Class A game of the week: Whitefish hasn't had much opportunity to crack the rankings, but the Bulldogs will get a chance to prove their mettle at Libby (3-3) in yet another week where the top teams should coast.
• Class B: For a change, the top five remained steadfast despite stern challenges faced by No. 2 Townsend (5-1), which KO'd then-No. 7 Whitehall (4-2) 35-14, and No. 4 Jefferson (4-2), which handled then-No. 8 Big Timber (4-2) 19-14. Joining the ranks is No. 9 Glasgow (5-1), which has quietly put together a solid season.
Upcoming Class B game of the week: Townsend hasn't had a breather since its season opener — against defending 8-Man champion Thompson Falls — and the beat goes on for the Bulldogs this week with a home game against No. 7 Columbus (3-2).
• 8-Man: Long known for its basketball prowess, No. 2 Belt (6-0) is flexing its football muscles and could be the team best positioned to knock No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg off its perch. The Huskies and No. 3 Chinook (6-0) have relative breathers this week before squaring off in the regular-season finale Oct. 14 on the Sugarbeeters' home turf.
Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: The Beast of the East will finally be determined when No. 5 Fairview (5-1) makes the short trip to No. 6 Culbertson (5-1) on Friday night. Fairview's only loss is to Belt and Culbertson's to Chinook.
• 6-Man: While Big Sandy and Broadview-Lavina continue to roll, Nos. 4-10 underwent a dramatic shakeup that allowed Chester-Joplin-Inverness (5-1), Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1) and Centerville (4-2) to move up. Falling out of the rankings is Jordan (5-1), which fell to arch-rival Wibaux last week.
Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: Custer-Hysham-Melstone (4-1) has moved up to No. 7 and has a chance to make a statement when it travels to No. 3 Bridger (5-1). The Rebels' only defeat was by a point in the season opener to Froid-Lake.
High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Oct. 4
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (6-0)
2. Helena (5-1)
3. Missoula Sentinel (5-1)
4. Billings West (4-2) (+1)
5. Bozeman Gallatin (5-1) (+1)
Class A
1. Hamilton (6-0)
2. Lewistown (6-0)
3. Billings Central (6-0)
4. Polson (6-0)
5. Columbia Falls (4-1)
Class B
1. Bigfork (5-0)
2. Townsend (5-1)
3. Florence-Carlton (5-1)
4. Jefferson (4-2)
5. Huntley Project (6-0)
6. Malta (5-1)
7. Columbus (3-2) (+1)
8. Eureka (4-2) (+2)
9. Glasgow (5-1) (+2)
10. Big Timber (4-2) (-2)
8-Man
1. Drummond-Philipsburg (6-0)
2. Belt (6-0)
3. Chinook (6-0) (+1)
4. St. Ignatius (6-0) (+1)
5. Fairview (5-1) (+1)
6. Culbertson (5-1) (+1)
7. Joliet (4-1) (-4)
8. Ennis (5-1)
9. Superior (6-0) (+2)
10. Lone Peak (3-2) (+1)
6-Man
1. Big Sandy (6-0)
2. Broadview-Lavina (6-0)
3. Bridger (5-1)
4. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (5-1) (+2)
5. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1) (+2)
6. Centerville (4-2) (+3)
7. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (4-1) (+3)
8. Savage (4-1) (-4)
9. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-1) (-4)
10. Roy-Winifred (5-1) (-2)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.