Football

Standings

(through Oct. 12)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Bozeman 5-0 6-1
 Billings West 5-0 6-0
 Billings Senior 4-2 4-4
 Great Falls CMR 2-3 2-5
 Great Falls 2-3 2-5
 Belgrade 0-5 0-7
 Billings Skyview 0-5 0-7
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Butte 6-0 8-0
 Missoula Sentinel  5-1 7-1
 Helena Capital 4-2 6-2
 Helena 3-3 5-3
 Kalispell Glacier 3-3
 4-4
 Missoula Hellgate 2-4 3-4
 Kalispell Flathead 1-5 1-7
 Missoula Big Sky 0-6 1-7

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 7-0 7-0
 Lewistown 4-3 4-3
 Havre 3-4 3-4
 Sidney 3-4
 3-4
 Glendive 3-4 3-4
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Laurel 6-1 6-1
 Billings Central 5-2 5-2
 Hardin 1-7 1-7
 Livingston 0-7 0-7
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Dillon 7-1 7-1
 Frenchtown 7-1 7-1
 Hamilton 7-1 7-1
 Butte Central 4-4 4-4
 Corvallis 2-6 2-6
 Stevensville 0-8 0-8
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Libby 6-2 6-2
 Whitefish 6-2 6-2
 Polson 4-4 4-4
 Browning 2-6 2-6
 Columbia Falls 2-6 2-6
 Ronan 1-7 1-7

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 5-0 7-0
 Huntley Project 4-1 5-2
 Shepherd 4-1
 4-3
 Colstrip 2-3 3-4
 Baker 2-3 3-4
 Roundup 1-5 2-5
 Poplar 0-6 1-6
 North Conf. Overall
 Fairfield 5-0 7-0
 Malta 4-1 6-1
 Glasgow 4-1 5-2
 Cut Bank 3-2 3-5
 Conrad 1-4 2-5
 Wolf Point 1-5 1-6
 Harlem 0-5 0-7
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Manhattan 5-0 7-0
 Townsend 4-1 5-2
 Jefferson 4-1 5-2
 Columbus 2-2
 3-3
 Big Timber 1-3 2-5
 Whitehall 1-4 3-5
 Three Forks 0-6 0-7
 West Conf. Overall
 Eureka 4-0 7-0
 Florence-Carlton 4-1 5-2
 Missoula Loyola 2-2 4-4
 Bigfork 2-2 3-4
 Deer Lodge 1-3 3-4
 Anaconda 0-5 0-8

8-Man

Eastern A Conf. Overall
 Fairview 4-0 6-0
 Circle 4-0 5-1
 Broadus 1-3 1-5
 Lodge Grass 1-3 1-4
 Plentywood 1-5 1-5
Eastern B Conf. Overall
 Scobey 5-0 6-1
 Ekalaka 4-1 5-2
 Forsyth 3-2 3-3
 Culbertson 1-2 2-3
 St. Labre 0-4 1-6
North A Conf. Overall
Great Falls Central5-0
6-1
Belt5-16-2
Choteau3-24-3
Chester-Joplin-Inverness2-32-5
Cascade1-41-6 
Rocky Boy0-50-7
North B  
Fort Benton5-07-0
Centerville4-16-1
Shelby3-35-3
Simms2-3 3-4
Chinook1-42-5
Hays-Lodgepole0-52-5
   
 South Conf. Overall
 West Yellowstone 4-0 6-0
 Park City 4-1 6-1
 Joliet 3-3 4-4
 Lone Peak 2-3 3-4
 Twin Bridges 2-3 2-5
 Absarokee 1-4
 2-5
 Ennis 1-3 1-5
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Alberton-Superior 7-0 8-0
 St. Ignatius 6-1 7-1
 Thompson Falls 6-1 7-1
 Drummond-Philipsburg 5-2 5-2
 Seeley-Swan 4-3 4-3
 Darby 4-3 4-3
 Plains 2-4 2-4
 Charlo 2-6 2-6
 Troy 1-6 1-7
 Arlee 1-6 1-6
 Victor 0-5 0-6

6-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Jordan 5-0 7-1
 Westby-Grenora 4-1 6-2
 Wibaux 3-2 5-2
 Savage 2-3 3-3
 Richey-Lambert 2-2 5-2
 Froid-Lake 1-4 3-4
 Bainville 0-5 1-6
 North Conf. Overall
 A 
 
 Power-Dutton-Brady 3-0 6-0
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-1 4-3
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-2 3-3
 Sunburst 2-3 2-6
 Box Elder 0-3 1-5
 B 
 
 Big Sandy 4-0 7-0
 North Star 2-2 4-3
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 2-2 3-4
 Valier 2-2
 3-4
 Heart Butte 0-5 0-7
 South Conf. Overall
 A  
 Bridger 3-0 3-3
 Custer-Hysham 2-1 2-3
 Fromberg-Belfry 1-2 1-4
 Plenty Coups 0-3 0-5
 Grass Range-Winnett NA NA
 B  
 Shields Valley 4-0 6-1
 Roy-Winifred 3-1 3-3
 Harlowton-Ryegate 2-2 3-4
 Broadview-Lavina 1-3 4-3
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-4 0-7
 West Conf. Overall
 Hot Springs 4-0 8-0
 White Sulphur Springs 3-1 5-3
 Noxon 3-1 5-2
 Gardiner 1-2 3-3
 Sheridan 0-3 3-4
 Valley Christian 0-4 1-7

