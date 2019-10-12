Football

Standings

(through Oct. 12)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Bozeman 5-0 6-1
 Billings West 4-0 6-0
 Billings Senior 3-2 3-4
 Great Falls CMR 2-2 2-4
 Great Falls 1-3 1-5
 Belgrade 0-4 0-6
 Billings Skyview 0-4 0-6
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Butte 5-0 7-0
 Missoula Sentinel  4-1 6-1
 Helena Capital 3-2 5-2
 Helena 3-2 5-2
 Missoula Hellgate 2-3 3-3
 Kalispell Glacier 2-3
 3-4
 Kalispell Flathead 1-4 1-6
 Missoula Big Sky 0-5 1-6

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 6-0 6-0
 Lewistown 4-2 4-2
 Havre 3-3 3-3
 Sidney 3-3
 3-3
 Glendive 2-4 2-4
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Laurel 5-1 5-1
 Billings Central 4-2 4-2
 Hardin 1-6 1-6
 Livingston 0-7 0-7
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Dillon 6-1 6-1
 Frenchtown 6-1 6-1
 Hamilton 6-1 6-1
 Butte Central 3-4 3-4
 Corvallis 1-6 1-6
 Stevensville 0-7
 0-7
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Libby 6-1 6-1
 Whitefish 5-2
 5-2
 Polson 4-3 4-3
 Browning 2-5 2-5
 Columbia Falls 2-5 2-5
 Ronan 1-6 1-6

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 4-0 6-0
 Huntley Project 4-1 5-2
 Shepherd 3-1
 3-3
 Colstrip 2-2 3-3
 Baker 1-3 2-4
 Roundup 1-4 2-4
 Poplar 0-5 1-5
 North Conf. Overall
 Fairfield 4-0 6-0
 Malta 4-0 6-0
 Glasgow 3-1 4-2
 Cut Bank 2-2 2-5
 Conrad 1-4 2-4
 Wolf Point 1-4 1-5
 Harlem 0-4 0-6
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Townsend 4-0 5-1
 Manhattan 4-0 6-0
 Jefferson 4-1 4-2
 Columbus 2-2
 3-3
 Big Timber 1-3 2-5
 Whitehall 0-4 2-5
 Three Forks 0-5 0-6
 West Conf. Overall
 Eureka 4-0 6-0
 Florence-Carlton 3-1 4-2
 Missoula Loyola 2-1 4-3
 Bigfork 2-2 3-3
 Deer Lodge 0-3 2-4
 Anaconda 0-4
 0-7

8-Man

Eastern A Conf. Overall
 Fairview 4-0 6-0
 Circle 4-0 5-1
 Broadus 1-3 1-5
 Lodge Grass 1-3 1-4
 Plentywood 1-5 1-5
Eastern B Conf. Overall
 Scobey 5-0 6-1
 Ekalaka 4-1 5-2
 Forsyth 3-2 3-3
 Culbertson 1-2 2-3
 St. Labre 0-4 1-6
North A Conf. Overall
Great Falls Central5-0
6-1
Belt4-15-2
Choteau3-24-3
Chester-Joplin-Inverness2-32-5
Cascade1-41-6 
Rocky Boy0-50-7
North B  
Fort Benton5-07-0
Centerville4-16-1
Shelby3-25-2
Simms2-3 3-4
Chinook1-42-5
Hays-Lodgepole0-52-5
   
 South Conf. Overall
 West Yellowstone 4-0 6-0
 Park City 4-1 6-1
 Twin Bridges 2-2 2-4
 Joliet 2-3 2-4
 Absarokee 1-3
 2-4
 Lone Peak 1-3 2-4
 Ennis 1-3 1-5
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Alberton-Superior 6-0 7-0
 St. Ignatius 5-1 6-1
 Drummond-Philipsburg 5-1 5-1
 Thompson Falls 4-1 5-1
 Seeley-Swan 4-3
 4-3
 Darby 3-3 3-3
 Plains 2-3 2-3
 Charlo 2-5 2-5
 Troy 1-5 1-6
 Arlee 1-6 1-6
 Victor 0-5 0-6

6-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Jordan 4-0 6-1
 Wibaux 3-1
 6-1
 Westby-Grenora 3-1 5-2
 Savage 2-2 3-2
 Richey-Lambert 1-2 4-2
 Froid-Lake 0-4 2-4
 Bainville 0-3 1-4
 North Conf. Overall
 A 
 
 Power-Dutton-Brady 3-0 6-0
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-1 4-3
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-2 3-3
 Sunburst 0-2 0-5
 Box Elder 0-3 1-5
 B 
 
 Big Sandy 4-0 7-0
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 2-2 3-3
 Valier 2-2
 3-4
 North Star 1-2 4-3
 Heart Butte 0-4 0-6
 South Conf. Overall
 A 
 
 Bridger 3-0 3-3
 Custer-Hysham 2-1 2-3
 Fromberg-Belfry 1-2 1-4
 Plenty Coups 1-3
 1-5
 Grass Range-Winnett NA NA
 B 
 
 Shields Valley 4-0 6-1
 Roy-Winifred 3-1 3-3
 Harlowton-Ryegate 2-2 3-4
 Broadview-Lavina 1-3 4-3
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-4 0-7
 West Conf. Overall
 Hot Springs 3-0 7-0
 White Sulphur Springs 3-0 5-2
 Noxon 2-1 4-2
 Gardiner 1-2 3-3
 Sheridan 0-3 3-4
 Valley Christian 0-3 1-6

