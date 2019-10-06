Football
Standings
(through Oct. 5)
Class AA
|Eastern Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|5-0
|5-0
|Bozeman
|5-1
| 5-1
|Billings Senior
|2-4
|2-4
|Great Falls CMR
|2-4
|2-4
|Great Falls
|1-4
|1-4
|Belgrade
|0-5
|0-5
|Billings Skyview
|0-5
|0-5
|Western Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Butte
|6-0
|6-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|5-1
|5-1
|Helena Capital
|4-2
|4-2
|Helena
|4-2
|4-2
|Missoula Hellgate
|3-2
|3-2
|Kalispell Glacier
|3-2
|3-3
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-5
|1-5
|Kalispell Flathead
|1-5
|1-5
Class A
|Eastern Division
|Northeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Miles City
|5-0
| 5-0
|Lewistown
|4-1
|4-1
|Havre
|2-3
|2-3
|Sidney
| 2-3
|2-3
|Glendive
|2-4
|2-4
|Southeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|4-1
|4-1
|Laurel
|4-1
|4-1
|Hardin
|1-5
|1-5
|Livingston
|0-6
|0-6
|Western Division
|Southwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dillon
|5-1
|5-1
|Frenchtown
|5-1
|5-1
|Hamilton
|5-1
|5-1
|Butte Central
|2-4
|2-4
|Corvallis
|1-5
| 1-5
|Stevensville
| 0-6
|0-6
|Northwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Libby
|6-0
| 6-0
|Whitefish
| 5-1
|5-1
|Polson
|3-3
|3-3
|Browning
|2-4
|2-4
|Columbia Falls
|1-5
|1-5
|Ronan
|1-5
|1-5
Class B
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Red Lodge
|4-0
|6-0
|Huntley Project
|3-1
|4-2
|Shepherd
| 2-1
|2-3
|Roundup
|1-3
|2-3
|Baker
|1-2
|2-3
|Colstrip
|1-2
|2-3
|Poplar
|0-4
| 1-4
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Malta
|3-0
|6-0
|Fairfield
|3-0
|5-0
|Glasgow
|3-0
|4-1
|Cut Bank
|2-2
|2-3
|Wolf Point
|1-3
|1-4
|Harlem
|0-3
|0-5
|Conrad
|0-4
|1-4
|South
| Conf.
| Overall
|Townsend
|4-0
|5-1
|Manhattan
|3-0
|5-0
|Jefferson
|3-1
|3-2
|Columbus
| 1-2
|2-3
|Big Timber
|1-2
| 2-4
|Whitehall
|0-3
| 2-4
|Three Forks
|0-4
|0-5
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eureka
|3-0
|5-0
|Missoula Loyola
|2-0
|4-2
|Florence-Carlton
|3-1
|4-2
|Bigfork
|1-2
|2-3
|Deer Lodge
|0-3
| 1-4
|Anaconda
| 0-3
|0-6
8-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairview
|6-0
| 6-0
|Scobey
|5-1
|5-1
|Ekalaka
|4-1
|4-2
|Circle
|4-1
|4-1
|Forsyth
|3-2
|3-2
|Culbertson
|1-3
|1-3
|St. Labre
|1-3
|1-3
|Lodge Grass
|1-3
|1-3
|Broadus
|1-4
|1-4
|Plentywood
|1-4
|1-4
|Lame Deer
| 0-5
|0-6
|North A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls Central
|4-0
|5-1
|Belt
|3-1
|4-2
|Choteau
|3-1
|4-2
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|2-2
|2-4
|Cascade
|0-4
|0-6
|Rocky Boy
|0-6
|0-6
|North B
|Fort Benton
|4-0
|6-0
|Shelby
|3-1
|5-1
|Centerville
|3-1
|5-1
|Simms
|2-2
|3-3
|Hays-Lodgepole
|2-4
|2-4
|Chinook
|0-4
|1-5
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|West Yellowstone
|3-0
|5-0
|Park City
|3-1
|5-1
|Twin Bridges
|2-1
| 2-3
|Joliet
|2-2
|2-3
|Ennis
|1-2
|1-4
|Absarokee
| 1-3
|1-4
|Lone Peak
|0-3
|1-4
|West
| Conf.
|Overall
|Alberton-Superior
|5-0
|6-0
|St. Ignatius
|4-1
|5-1
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|4-1
|4-1
|Thompson Falls
|3-1
|4-1
|Seeley-Swan
| 4-2
|4-2
|Darby
|3-2
|3-2
|Plains
|2-3
| 2-3
|Charlo
|2-4
|2-4
|Arlee
|1-5
|1-5
|Troy
|1-5
|1-5
|Victor
|0-5
|0-6
6-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Wibaux
| 3-0
|4-0
|Jordan
|3-0
|5-1
|Westby-Grenora
|2-1
|4-2
|Savage
|2-2
|3-2
|Richey-Lambert
|1-2
| 4-2
|Froid-Lake
|0-3
|2-3
|Bainville
|0-3
|1-4
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|A
|
|
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|2-0
|5-0
|Geraldine-Highwood
|2-1
|3-2
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|2-1
|3-3
|Sunburst
|0-1
|0-4
|Box Elder
|0-3
|1-4
|B
|
|Big Sandy
|3-0
|6-0
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|2-1
|3-2
|Valier
| 2-2
|2-4
|North Star
|1-2
|3-3
|Heart Butte
|0-3
|0-5
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|A
|
|
|Bridger
|3-0
|3-2
|Custer-Hysham
|1-1
|1-3
|Fromberg-Belfry
|1-1
| 1-3
|Plenty Coups
| 0-3
|0-5
|Grass Range-Winnett
|NA
| NA
|B
|
|
|Shields Valley
|3-0
|5-1
|Roy-Winifred
|3-0
|3-2
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|1-2
|2-4
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-3
|3-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-3
|0-6
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hot Springs
|2-0
| 6-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|2-0
|4-2
|Gardiner
|1-1
|3-2
|Noxon
|1-1
|3-2
|Sheridan
|0-2
|3-3
|Valley Christian
|0-2
|1-5
