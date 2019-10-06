Football

Standings

(through Oct. 5)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 5-0 5-0
 Bozeman 5-1 5-1
 Billings Senior 2-4 2-4
 Great Falls CMR 2-4 2-4
 Great Falls 1-4 1-4
 Belgrade 0-5 0-5
 Billings Skyview 0-5 0-5
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Butte 6-0 6-0
 Missoula Sentinel  5-1 5-1
 Helena Capital 4-2 4-2
 Helena 4-2 4-2
 Missoula Hellgate 3-2 3-2
 Kalispell Glacier 3-2 3-3
 Missoula Big Sky 1-5 1-5
 Kalispell Flathead 1-5 1-5

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 5-0 5-0
 Lewistown 4-1 4-1
 Havre 2-3 2-3
 Sidney 2-3
 2-3
 Glendive 2-4 2-4
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Billings Central 4-1 4-1
 Laurel 4-1 4-1
 Hardin 1-5 1-5
 Livingston 0-6 0-6
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Dillon 5-1 5-1
 Frenchtown 5-1 5-1
 Hamilton 5-1 5-1
 Butte Central 2-4 2-4
 Corvallis 1-5 1-5
 Stevensville 0-6
 0-6
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Libby 6-0 6-0
 Whitefish 5-1
 5-1
 Polson 3-3 3-3
 Browning 2-4 2-4
 Columbia Falls 1-5 1-5
 Ronan 1-5 1-5

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 4-0 6-0
 Huntley Project 3-1 4-2
 Shepherd 2-1
 2-3
 Roundup 1-3 2-3
 Baker 1-2 2-3
 Colstrip 1-2 2-3
 Poplar 0-4 1-4
 North Conf. Overall
 Malta 3-0 6-0
 Fairfield 3-0 5-0
 Glasgow 3-0 4-1
 Cut Bank 2-2 2-3
 Wolf Point 1-3 1-4
 Harlem 0-3 0-5
 Conrad 0-4 1-4
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Townsend 4-0 5-1
 Manhattan 3-0 5-0
 Jefferson 3-1 3-2
 Columbus 1-2
 2-3
 Big Timber 1-2 2-4
 Whitehall 0-3 2-4
 Three Forks 0-4 0-5
 West Conf. Overall
 Eureka 3-0 5-0
 Missoula Loyola 2-0 4-2
 Florence-Carlton 3-1 4-2
 Bigfork 1-2 2-3
 Deer Lodge 0-3 1-4
 Anaconda 0-3
 0-6

8-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Fairview 6-0 6-0
 Scobey 5-1 5-1
 Ekalaka 4-1 4-2
 Circle 4-1 4-1
 Forsyth 3-2 3-2
 Culbertson 1-3 1-3
 St. Labre 1-3 1-3
 Lodge Grass 1-3 1-3
 Broadus 1-4 1-4
 Plentywood 1-4 1-4
 Lame Deer 0-5
 0-6
North A Conf. Overall
Great Falls Central4-0
5-1
Belt3-14-2
Choteau3-14-2
Chester-Joplin-Inverness2-22-4
Cascade0-40-6 
Rocky Boy0-60-6
North B  
Fort Benton4-06-0
Shelby3-15-1
Centerville3-15-1
Simms2-2 3-3
Hays-Lodgepole2-42-4
Chinook0-41-5
   
 South Conf. Overall
 West Yellowstone 3-0 5-0
 Park City 3-1 5-1
 Twin Bridges 2-1 2-3
 Joliet 2-2 2-3
 Ennis 1-2 1-4
 Absarokee 1-3
 1-4
 Lone Peak 0-3 1-4
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Alberton-Superior 5-0 6-0
 St. Ignatius 4-1 5-1
 Drummond-Philipsburg 4-1 4-1
 Thompson Falls 3-1 4-1
 Seeley-Swan 4-2
 4-2
 Darby 3-2 3-2
 Plains 2-3 2-3
 Charlo 2-4 2-4
 Arlee 1-5 1-5
 Troy 1-5 1-5
 Victor 0-5 0-6

6-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Wibaux 3-0
 4-0
 Jordan 3-0 5-1
 Westby-Grenora 2-1 4-2
 Savage 2-2 3-2
 Richey-Lambert 1-2 4-2
 Froid-Lake 0-3 2-3
 Bainville 0-3 1-4
 North Conf. Overall
 A 
 
 Power-Dutton-Brady 2-0 5-0
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-1 3-2
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 2-1 3-3
 Sunburst 0-1 0-4
 Box Elder 0-3 1-4
 B 
 
 Big Sandy 3-0 6-0
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 2-1 3-2
 Valier 2-2
 2-4
 North Star 1-2 3-3
 Heart Butte 0-3 0-5
 South Conf. Overall
 A 
 
 Bridger 3-0 3-2
 Custer-Hysham 1-1 1-3
 Fromberg-Belfry 1-1 1-3
 Plenty Coups 0-3
 0-5
 Grass Range-Winnett NA NA
 B 
 
 Shields Valley 3-0 5-1
 Roy-Winifred 3-0 3-2
 Harlowton-Ryegate 1-2 2-4
 Broadview-Lavina 1-3 3-3
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-3 0-6
 West Conf. Overall
 Hot Springs 2-0 6-0
 White Sulphur Springs 2-0 4-2
 Gardiner 1-1 3-2
 Noxon 1-1 3-2
 Sheridan 0-2 3-3
 Valley Christian 0-2 1-5

