Football

Standings

(through Oct. 25)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Bozeman 6-0 7-1
 Billings West 5-1 7-1
 Billings Senior 4-2 4-4
 Great Falls 3-3 3-5
 Great Falls CMR 2-4 2-6
 Belgrade 1-5 1-7
 Billings Skyview 0-6 0-8
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Butte 7-0 9-0
 Missoula Sentinel  6-1 8-1
 Helena Capital 5-2 7-2
 Helena 3-4 5-4
 Kalispell Glacier 3-4
 4-5
 Missoula Hellgate 2-5 3-5
 Kalispell Flathead 2-5 2-7
 Missoula Big Sky 0-7 1-8

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 8-0 8-0
 Havre 4-4 4-4
 Lewistown 4-4 4-4
 Sidney 3-5
 3-5
 Glendive 3-5 3-5
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Laurel 7-1 7-1
 Billings Central 6-2 6-2
 Hardin 1-7 1-7
 Livingston 0-8 0-8
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Dillon 8-1 8-1
 Frenchtown 7-2 7-2
 Hamilton 8-1 8-1
 Butte Central 5-4 5-4
 Corvallis 3-6 3-6
 Stevensville 0-9 0-9
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Libby 7-2 7-2
 Whitefish 6-3 6-3
 Polson 4-5 4-5
 Browning 3-6 3-6
 Columbia Falls 2-7 2-7
 Ronan 1-8 1-8

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 6-0 8-0
 Huntley Project 5-1 6-2
 Shepherd 4-2
 4-4
 Baker 3-3 4-4
 Colstrip 2-4 3-5
 Roundup 1-5 2-6
 Poplar 0-7 1-7
 North Conf. Overall
 Fairfield 6-0 8-0
 Malta 5-1 7-1
 Glasgow 4-2 5-3
 Cut Bank 3-3 3-6
 Conrad 2-4 3-5
 Wolf Point 2-5 2-6
 Harlem 0-6 0-8
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Manhattan 6-0 8-0
 Townsend 4-2 5-3
 Jefferson 4-2 5-3
 Columbus 4-2
 5-3
 Big Timber 2-4 3-6
 Whitehall 1-5 3-6
 Three Forks 0-6 0-8
 West Conf. Overall
 Eureka 5-0 8-0
 Florence-Carlton 4-1 6-2
 Missoula Loyola 3-2 5-4
 Bigfork 2-3 3-5
 Deer Lodge 1-4 3-5
 Anaconda 0-5 0-8

8-Man

Eastern A Conf. Overall
 Fairview 5-0 7-0
 Circle 4-1 5-2
 Lodge Grass 1-3 1-4
 Broadus 1-4 1-6
 Plentywood 1-5 1-5
Eastern B Conf. Overall
 Scobey 5-1 6-2
 Ekalaka 5-1 6-2
 Forsyth 3-2 3-3
 Culbertson 1-2 2-3
 St. Labre 1-4 2-6
North A Conf. Overall
Great Falls Central5-1
6-2
Belt5-16-2
Choteau4-25-3
Chester-Joplin-Inverness2-42-6
Cascade1-41-6 
Rocky Boy0-50-7
North B  
Fort Benton6-08-0
Centerville4-26-2
Shelby3-35-3
Simms3-3 4-4
Chinook1-42-5
Hays-Lodgepole0-52-5
   
 South Conf. Overall
 West Yellowstone 5-0 7-0
 Park City 5-1 7-1
 Joliet 3-3 4-4
 Twin Bridges 3-3 3-5
 Lone Peak 2-3 3-4
 Absarokee 1-5
 2-6
 Ennis 1-5 1-7
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Alberton-Superior 8-0 9-0
 St. Ignatius 7-1 8-1
 Thompson Falls 7-1 8-1
 Drummond-Philipsburg 6-2 6-2
 Seeley-Swan 4-4 4-4
 Darby 4-4 4-4
 Plains 3-5 3-5
 Charlo 2-6 2-6
 Arlee 2-7 2-7
 Troy 1-7 1-8
 Victor 0-7 0-8

6-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Jordan 6-0 8-1
 Westby-Grenora 4-2 6-3
 Wibaux 3-2 5-2
 Richey-Lambert 4-2 7-2
 Savage 2-3 3-3
 Froid-Lake 1-5 3-5
 Bainville 0-6 1-7
 North Conf. Overall
 A 
 
 Power-Dutton-Brady 3-0 6-0
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-1 5-3
 Geraldine-Highwood 3-2 4-4
 Sunburst 1-4 2-7
 Box Elder 0-4 1-6
 B 
 
 Big Sandy 4-0 7-0
 North Star 2-2 5-3
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 3-2 5-4
 Valier 2-3
 3-6
 Heart Butte 0-4 0-6
 South Conf. Overall
 A  
 Bridger 3-0 3-3
 Custer-Hysham 2-2 2-5
 Fromberg-Belfry 1-2 1-5
 Plenty Coups 0-3 0-6
 Grass Range-Winnett NA NA
 B  
 Shields Valley 4-0 6-1
 Roy-Winifred 3-1 4-3
 Harlowton-Ryegate 2-2 4-4
 Broadview-Lavina 2-3 5-3
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-4 1-7
 West Conf. Overall
 Hot Springs 5-0 9-0
 White Sulphur Springs 3-1 5-3
 Noxon 3-1 5-2
 Gardiner 2-3 4-4
 Sheridan 0-4 3-5
 Valley Christian 0-4 1-7

