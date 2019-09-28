Football

Standings

(through Sept. 27)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 4-0 4-0
 Bozeman 4-1 4-1
 Billings Senior 2-3 2-3
 Great Falls CMR 2-3 2-3
 Great Falls 0-4 0-4
 Belgrade 0-4 0-4
 Billings Skyview 0-5 0-5
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Butte 5-0 5-0
 Missoula Sentinel  4-1 4-1
 Helena Capital 4-1 4-1
 Helena 4-1 4-1
 Missoula Hellgate 3-1 3-1
 Kalispell Glacier 2-2 2-3
 Missoula Big Sky 1-4 1-4
 Kalispell Flathead 0-5 0-5

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 4-0 4-0
 Lewistown 3-1 3-1
 Havre 2-3 2-3
 Sidney 2-2
 2-2
 Glendive 1-4 1-4
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Billings Central 4-0 4-0
 Laurel 3-1 3-1
 Hardin 1-4 1-4
 Livingston 0-5 0-5
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Dillon 4-1 4-1
 Frenchtown 4-1 4-1
 Hamilton 4-1 4-1
 Butte Central 2-3 2-3
 Corvallis 1-4 1-4
 Stevensville 0-5
 0-5
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Libby 5-0 5-0
 Whitefish 4-1
 4-1
 Polson 3-2 3-2
 Browning 2-3 2-3
 Columbia Falls 1-4 1-4
 Ronan 0-5 0-5

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 3-0 5-0
 Huntley Project 2-1 3-2
 Roundup 1-1 2-2
 Baker 1-1 2-2
 Shepherd 1-1
 1-4
 Colstrip 1-2 1-3
 Poplar 0-3 1-3
 North Conf. Overall
 Glasgow 3-0 4-0
 Fairfield 3-0 4-0
 Malta 2-0 5-0
 Wolf Point 1-2 1-3
 Cut Bank 1-2 1-3
 Harlem 0-2 0-4
 Conrad 0-4 1-4
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Townsend 3-0 4-1
 Jefferson 2-1 2-2
 Manhattan 2-0 4-0
 Columbus 1-1
 2-2
 Whitehall 0-2 2-3
 Big Timber 1-2 2-3
 Three Forks 0-3 0-4
 West Conf. Overall
 Florence-Carlton 3-0 4-1
 Eureka 2-0 4-0
 Missoula Loyola 1-0 3-2
 Bigfork 0-2 1-3
 Deer Lodge 0-2 1-3
 Anaconda 0-2
 0-5

8-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Fairview 5-0 5-0
 Ekalaka 4-0 4-1
 Scobey 4-1 4-1
 Circle 3-1 3-1
 Forsyth 3-2 3-2
 Culbertson 1-3 1-3
 St. Labre 1-3 1-3
 Broadus 1-3 1-3
 Plentywood 1-3 1-3
 Lodge Grass 0-3 0-3
 Lame Deer 0-4
 0-5
 North Conf. Overall
 Fort Benton 4-0
 5-0
 Great Falls Central 3-1 4-1
 Centerville 3-1 3-1
 Shelby 3-1 3-1
 Belt 2-1 3-1
 Choteau 2-1 2-2
 Simms 1-1 2-1
 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 2-3 2-3
 Chinook 1-2 1-3
 Hays-Lodgepole 1-3 1-3
 Cascade 0-3 0-5
 Rocky Boy 0-4 0-4
 South Conf. Overall
 West Yellowstone 4-0 5-0
 Twin Bridges 2-0 2-2
 Park City 2-1 4-1
 Joliet 2-2 2-3
 Ennis 1-2 1-3
 Lone Peak 0-2 1-3
 Absarokee 0-4
 0-4
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Alberton-Superior 3-0 4-0
 Seeley-Swan 3-1
 3-1
 Drummond-Philipsburg 3-1 3-1
 St. Ignatius 3-1 3-1
 Thompson Falls 2-1 3-1
 Plains 2-2 2-2
 Darby 2-2 2-2
 Charlo 2-3 2-3
 Troy 1-3 1-3
 Arlee 1-4 1-4
 Victor 0-4 0-5

6-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Wibaux 2-0
 4-0
 Jordan 2-0 4-1
 Westby-Grenora 2-0 3-1
 Savage 1-1 3-1
 Bainville 0-2 1-2
 Richey-Lambert 0-2 3-2
 Froid-Lake 0-2 1-2
 North Conf. Overall
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 3-0 3-1
 Power-Dutton-Brady 2-0 4-0
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-0 3-1
 Big Sandy 1-0 4-0
 Valier 1-1
 1-3
 North Star 1-2 1-3
 Heart Butte 0-1 0-2
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 0-2 1-3
 Box Elder 0-2 0-3
 Sunburst 0-2 0-4
 South Conf. Overall
 Bridger 3-0 3-2
 Roy-Winifred 2-0 2-2
 Shields Valley 2-0 4-1
 Broadview-Lavina 2-2 2-2
 Custer-Hysham 1-1 2-2
 Harlowton-Ryegate 1-2 2-3
 Plenty Coups 0-0
 0-2
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-2 0-5
 Grass Range-Winnett 0-2 0-5
 Fromberg-Belfry 0-2 0-3
 West Conf. Overall
 Noxon 1-0 3-1
 Hot Springs 0-0 4-0
 Gardiner 0-0 2-1
 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 2-2
 Valley Christian 0-0 1-3
 Sheridan 0-1 2-2

