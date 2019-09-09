Football

Standings

(through Sept. 7)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 2-0 2-0
 Bozeman 1-1 1-1
 Belgrade 0-2 0-2
 Billings Senior 0-2 0-2
 Billings Skyview 0-2 0-2
 Great Falls 0-2 0-2
 Great Falls CMR 0-2 0-2
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Butte 2-0 2-0
 Helena 2-0 2-0
 Helena Capital 2-0 2-0
 Missoula Sentinel  2-0 2-0
 Missoula Hellgate 1-0 1-0
 Kalispell Glacier 1-0 1-1
 Missoula Big Sky 1-1 1-1
 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 0-2

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 2-0 2-0
 Sidney 1-0
 1-0
 Lewistown 1-1 1-1
 Havre 1-1 1-1
 Glendive 0-2 0-2
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Billings Central 2-0 2-0
 Laurel 1-0 1-0
 Hardin 0-2 0-2
 Livingston 0-2 0-2
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Frenchtown 2-0 2-0
 Hamilton 2-0 2-0
 Corvallis 1-1 1-1
 Dillon 1-1 1-1
 Butte Central 0-2 0-2
 Stevensville 0-2
 0-2
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Libby 2-0 2-0
 Browning 1-1 1-1
 Columbia Falls 1-1 1-1
 Polson 1-1 1-1
 Whitefish 1-1
 1-1
 Ronan 0-2 0-2

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 0-0 2-0
 Baker 0-0 1-0
 Poplar 0-0 1-0
 Huntley Project 0-0 1-1
 Colstrip 0-0 0-1
 Roundup 0-0 0-1
 Shepherd 0-0
 0-1
 North Conf. Overall
 Glasgow 1-0 1-0
 Fairfield 0-0 1-0
 Malta 0-0 1-0
 Harlem 0-0 0-1
 Wolf Point 0-0 0-1
 Cut Bank 0-0 0-1
 Conrad 0-1 1-1
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Whitehall 0-0 2-0
 Manhattan 0-0 1-0
 Big Timber 0-0 1-1
 Townsend 0-0 1-1
 Columbus 0-0
 0-1
 Three Forks 0-0 0-1
 Jefferson 0-0 0-1
 West Conf. Overall
 Eureka 0-0 2-0
 Florence-Carlton 0-0 1-1
 Missoula Loyola 0-0 1-1
 Bigfork 0-0 1-1
 Deer Lodge 0-0 1-1
 Anaconda 0-0
 0-2

8-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Circle 2-0 2-0
 Ekalaka 2-0 2-0
 Fairview 2-0 2-0
 Broadus 1-1 1-1
 Culbertson 1-1 1-1
 Forsyth 1-1 1-1
 Scobey 1-1 1-1
 Lodge Grass 0-1 0-1
 Lame Deer 0-1
 0-2
 Plentywood 0-2 0-2
 St. Labre 0-2 0-2
 North Conf. Overall
 Centerville 2-0 2-0
 Fort Benton 1-0
 2-0
 Great Falls Central 1-0 2-0
 Shelby 1-0 2-0
 Choteau 1-0 1-1
 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-1 1-1
 Hays-Lodgepole 1-1 1-1
 Belt 0-1 1-1
 Simms 0-1 1-1
 Cascade 0-1 0-2
 Chinook 0-1 0-2
 Rocky Boy 0-2 0-2
 South Conf. Overall
 Park City 1-0 2-0
 Joliet 1-0 1-1
 West Yellowstone 1-0 2-0
 Twin Bridges 0-0 0-1
 Absarokee 0-1
 0-2
 Lone Peak 0-1 0-2
 Ennis 0-1 0-2
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Alberton-Superior 2-0 2-0
 Seeley-Swan 2-0
 2-0
 Thompson Falls 1-0 2-0
 Arlee 1-1 1-1
 Charlo 1-1 1-1
 Drummond-Philipsburg 1-1 1-1
 Plains 1-1 1-1
 St. Ignatius 1-1 1-1
 Darby 0-1 0-1
 Victor 0-2 0-2
 Troy 0-2 0-2

6-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Wibaux 1-0
 2-0
 Westby-Grenora 1-0 2-0
 Jordan 1-0 1-1
 Power-Dutton-Brady 0-0 2-0
 Richey-Lambert 0-0 2-0
 Bainville 0-1 1-1
 Froid-Lake 0-1 1-1
 Savage 0-1 1-1
 North Conf. Overall
 Big Sandy 1-0 2-0
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 2-0 2-0
 Geraldine-Highwood 1-0 1-1
 Heart Butte 0-0 0-1
 Valier 0-1
 0-2
 Sunburst 0-0 0-2
 Box Elder 0-1 0-2
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 0-1 0-2
 North Star 0-1 0-2
 South Conf. Overall
 Broadview-Lavina 2-0 2-0
 Bridger 1-0 1-1
 Roy-Winifred 1-0 1-1
 Shields Valley 0-0 2-0
 Custer-Hysham 0-0 0-1
 Plenty Coups 0-0
 0-2
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-1 0-2
 Harlowton-Ryegate 0-1 0-2
 Fromberg-Belfry 0-2 0-2
 West Conf. Overall
 Hot Springs 0-0 2-0
 Gardiner 0-0 2-0
 Noxon 0-0 1-0
 Valley Christian 0-0 1-1
 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 1-1
 Lincoln 0-0
 0-0
 Sheridan 0-0 0-1

