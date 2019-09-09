Football
Standings
(through Sept. 7)
Class AA
|Eastern Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|2-0
|2-0
|Bozeman
|1-1
| 1-1
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-2
|Billings Senior
|0-2
|0-2
|Billings Skyview
|0-2
|0-2
|Great Falls
|0-2
|0-2
|Great Falls CMR
|0-2
|0-2
|Western Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Butte
|2-0
|2-0
|Helena
|2-0
|2-0
|Helena Capital
|2-0
|2-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-0
|2-0
|Missoula Hellgate
|1-0
|1-0
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-0
|1-1
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-1
|1-1
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|0-2
Class A
|Eastern Division
|Northeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Miles City
|2-0
| 2-0
|Sidney
| 1-0
|1-0
|Lewistown
|1-1
|1-1
|Havre
|1-1
|1-1
|Glendive
|0-2
|0-2
|Southeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|2-0
|2-0
|Laurel
|1-0
|1-0
|Hardin
|0-2
|0-2
|Livingston
|0-2
|0-2
|Western Division
|Southwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Frenchtown
|2-0
|2-0
|Hamilton
|2-0
|2-0
|Corvallis
|1-1
| 1-1
|Dillon
|1-1
|1-1
|Butte Central
|0-2
|0-2
|Stevensville
| 0-2
|0-2
|Northwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Libby
|2-0
| 2-0
|Browning
|1-1
|1-1
|Columbia Falls
|1-1
|1-1
|Polson
|1-1
|1-1
|Whitefish
| 1-1
|1-1
|Ronan
|0-2
|0-2
Class B
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Red Lodge
|0-0
|2-0
|Baker
|0-0
|1-0
|Poplar
|0-0
| 1-0
|Huntley Project
|0-0
|1-1
|Colstrip
|0-0
|0-1
|Roundup
|0-0
|0-1
|Shepherd
| 0-0
|0-1
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glasgow
|1-0
|1-0
|Fairfield
|0-0
|1-0
|Malta
|0-0
|1-0
|Harlem
|0-0
|0-1
|Wolf Point
|0-0
|0-1
|Cut Bank
|0-0
|0-1
|Conrad
|0-1
|1-1
|South
| Conf.
| Overall
|Whitehall
|0-0
| 2-0
|Manhattan
|0-0
|1-0
|Big Timber
|0-0
| 1-1
|Townsend
|0-0
|1-1
|Columbus
| 0-0
|0-1
|Three Forks
|0-0
|0-1
|Jefferson
|0-0
|0-1
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eureka
|0-0
|2-0
|Florence-Carlton
|0-0
|1-1
|Missoula Loyola
|0-0
|1-1
|Bigfork
|0-0
|1-1
|Deer Lodge
|0-0
| 1-1
|Anaconda
| 0-0
|0-2
8-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Circle
|2-0
|2-0
|Ekalaka
|2-0
|2-0
|Fairview
|2-0
| 2-0
|Broadus
|1-1
|1-1
|Culbertson
|1-1
|1-1
|Forsyth
|1-1
|1-1
|Scobey
|1-1
|1-1
|Lodge Grass
|0-1
|0-1
|Lame Deer
| 0-1
|0-2
|Plentywood
|0-2
|0-2
|St. Labre
|0-2
|0-2
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Centerville
|2-0
|2-0
|Fort Benton
| 1-0
|2-0
|Great Falls Central
|1-0
|2-0
|Shelby
|1-0
|2-0
|Choteau
|1-0
|1-1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|1-1
| 1-1
|Hays-Lodgepole
|1-1
|1-1
|Belt
|0-1
|1-1
|Simms
|0-1
| 1-1
|Cascade
|0-1
|0-2
|Chinook
|0-1
| 0-2
|Rocky Boy
|0-2
|0-2
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Park City
|1-0
|2-0
|Joliet
|1-0
|1-1
|West Yellowstone
|1-0
|2-0
|Twin Bridges
|0-0
| 0-1
|Absarokee
| 0-1
|0-2
|Lone Peak
|0-1
|0-2
|Ennis
|0-1
|0-2
|West
| Conf.
|Overall
|Alberton-Superior
|2-0
|2-0
|Seeley-Swan
| 2-0
|2-0
|Thompson Falls
|1-0
|2-0
|Arlee
|1-1
|1-1
|Charlo
|1-1
|1-1
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|1-1
|1-1
|Plains
|1-1
| 1-1
|St. Ignatius
|1-1
|1-1
|Darby
|0-1
|0-1
|Victor
|0-2
|0-2
|Troy
|0-2
|0-2
6-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Wibaux
| 1-0
|2-0
|Westby-Grenora
|1-0
|2-0
|Jordan
|1-0
|1-1
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|0-0
|2-0
|Richey-Lambert
|0-0
| 2-0
|Bainville
|0-1
|1-1
|Froid-Lake
|0-1
|1-1
|Savage
|0-1
|1-1
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Big Sandy
|1-0
|2-0
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|2-0
|2-0
|Geraldine-Highwood
|1-0
|1-1
|Heart Butte
|0-0
|0-1
|Valier
| 0-1
|0-2
|Sunburst
|0-0
|0-2
|Box Elder
|0-1
|0-2
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|0-1
|0-2
|North Star
|0-1
|0-2
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Broadview-Lavina
|2-0
|2-0
|Bridger
|1-0
|1-1
|Roy-Winifred
|1-0
|1-1
|Shields Valley
|0-0
|2-0
|Custer-Hysham
|0-0
|0-1
|Plenty Coups
| 0-0
|0-2
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-1
|0-2
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|0-1
|0-2
|Fromberg-Belfry
|0-2
| 0-2
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hot Springs
|0-0
| 2-0
|Gardiner
|0-0
|2-0
|Noxon
|0-0
|1-0
|Valley Christian
|0-0
|1-1
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-0
|1-1
|Lincoln
| 0-0
|0-0
|Sheridan
|0-0
|0-1
