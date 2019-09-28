Football
Standings
(through Sept. 28)
Class AA
|Eastern Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|4-0
|4-0
|Bozeman
|4-1
| 4-1
|Billings Senior
|2-3
|2-3
|Great Falls CMR
|2-3
|2-3
|Great Falls
|0-4
|0-4
|Belgrade
|0-4
|0-4
|Billings Skyview
|0-5
|0-5
|Western Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Butte
|5-0
|5-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-1
|4-1
|Helena Capital
|4-1
|4-1
|Helena
|4-1
|4-1
|Missoula Hellgate
|3-1
|3-1
|Kalispell Glacier
|2-2
|2-3
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-4
|1-4
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-5
|0-5
Class A
|Eastern Division
|Northeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Miles City
|4-0
| 4-0
|Lewistown
|3-1
|3-1
|Havre
|2-3
|2-3
|Sidney
| 2-2
|2-2
|Glendive
|1-4
|1-4
|Southeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|4-0
|4-0
|Laurel
|3-1
|3-1
|Hardin
|1-4
|1-4
|Livingston
|0-5
|0-5
|Western Division
|Southwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dillon
|4-1
|4-1
|Frenchtown
|4-1
|4-1
|Hamilton
|4-1
|4-1
|Butte Central
|2-3
|2-3
|Corvallis
|1-4
| 1-4
|Stevensville
| 0-5
|0-5
|Northwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Libby
|5-0
| 5-0
|Whitefish
| 4-1
|4-1
|Polson
|3-2
|3-2
|Browning
|2-3
|2-3
|Columbia Falls
|1-4
|1-4
|Ronan
|0-5
|0-5
Class B
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Red Lodge
|3-0
|5-0
|Huntley Project
|2-1
|3-2
|Roundup
|1-1
|2-2
|Baker
|1-1
|2-2
|Shepherd
| 1-1
|1-4
|Colstrip
|1-2
|1-3
|Poplar
|0-3
| 1-3
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glasgow
|3-0
|4-0
|Fairfield
|3-0
|4-0
|Malta
|2-0
|5-0
|Wolf Point
|1-2
|1-3
|Cut Bank
|1-2
|1-3
|Harlem
|0-2
|0-4
|Conrad
|0-4
|1-4
|South
| Conf.
| Overall
|Townsend
|3-0
|4-1
|Jefferson
|2-1
|2-2
|Manhattan
|2-0
|4-0
|Columbus
| 1-1
|2-2
|Whitehall
|0-2
| 2-3
|Big Timber
|1-2
| 2-3
|Three Forks
|0-3
|0-4
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florence-Carlton
|3-0
|4-1
|Eureka
|2-0
|4-0
|Missoula Loyola
|1-0
|3-2
|Bigfork
|0-2
|1-3
|Deer Lodge
|0-2
| 1-3
|Anaconda
| 0-2
|0-5
8-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairview
|5-0
| 5-0
|Ekalaka
|4-0
|4-1
|Scobey
|4-1
|4-1
|Circle
|3-1
|3-1
|Forsyth
|3-2
|3-2
|Culbertson
|1-3
|1-3
|St. Labre
|1-3
|1-3
|Broadus
|1-3
|1-3
|Plentywood
|1-3
|1-3
|Lodge Grass
|0-3
|0-3
|Lame Deer
| 0-4
|0-5
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fort Benton
| 4-0
|5-0
|Centerville
|4-1
|4-1
|Great Falls Central
|3-1
|4-1
|Shelby
|3-1
|3-1
|Choteau
|3-1
|3-2
|Belt
|2-2
|3-2
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|2-3
| 2-3
|Simms
|1-2
| 2-2
|Chinook
|1-2
| 1-3
|Hays-Lodgepole
|1-3
|1-3
|Cascade
|0-3
|0-5
|Rocky Boy
|0-4
|0-4
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|West Yellowstone
|4-0
|5-0
|Twin Bridges
|2-0
| 2-2
|Park City
|2-1
|4-1
|Joliet
|2-2
|2-3
|Ennis
|1-2
|1-3
|Lone Peak
|0-2
|1-3
|Absarokee
| 0-4
|0-4
|West
| Conf.
|Overall
|Alberton-Superior
|4-0
|5-0
|St. Ignatius
|4-1
|4-1
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|3-1
|3-1
|Thompson Falls
|2-1
|3-1
|Seeley-Swan
| 3-2
|3-2
|Plains
|2-2
| 2-2
|Darby
|2-2
|2-2
|Charlo
|2-3
|2-3
|Troy
|1-4
|1-4
|Arlee
|1-4
|1-4
|Victor
|0-4
|0-5
6-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Wibaux
| 3-0
|5-0
|Jordan
|2-0
|4-1
|Westby-Grenora
|2-0
|4-1
|Savage
|2-1
|4-1
|Richey-Lambert
|0-2
| 3-2
|Bainville
|0-3
|1-3
|Froid-Lake
|0-3
|1-3
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|3-0
|3-2
|Big Sandy
|2-0
|5-0
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|2-0
|4-0
|Geraldine-Highwood
|2-0
|3-1
|North Star
|2-2
|2-3
|Valier
| 1-2
|1-4
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|1-2
|2-3
|Heart Butte
|0-2
|0-3
|Sunburst
|0-2
|0-4
|Box Elder
|0-3
|0-4
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|3-0
|3-2
|Roy-Winifred
|3-0
|3-2
|Shields Valley
|2-0
|4-1
|Broadview-Lavina
|2-2
|2-2
|Custer-Hysham
|1-1
|2-2
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|1-2
|2-3
|Fromberg-Belfry
|1-2
| 1-3
|Plenty Coups
| 0-1
|0-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-2
|0-5
|Grass Range-Winnett
|0-3
| 0-5
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hot Springs
|1-0
| 5-0
|Noxon
|1-0
|3-1
|White Sulphur Springs
|1-0
|3-2
|Gardiner
|0-1
|2-2
|Sheridan
|0-1
|2-2
|Valley Christian
|0-1
|1-4
