Football

Standings

(through Sept. 14)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 3-0 3-0
 Bozeman 2-1 2-1
 Great Falls CMR 1-2 1-2
 Great Falls 0-2 0-2
 Belgrade 0-3 0-3
 Billings Senior 0-3 0-3
 Billings Skyview 0-3 0-3
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Butte 3-0 3-0
 Helena Capital 3-0 3-0
 Missoula Sentinel  3-0 3-0
 Missoula Hellgate 2-0 2-0
 Helena 2-1 2-1
 Kalispell Glacier 1-1 1-2
 Missoula Big Sky 1-2 1-2
 Kalispell Flathead 0-3 0-3

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 3-0 3-0
 Sidney 2-1
 2-1
 Lewistown 1-1 1-1
 Havre 2-1 2-1
 Glendive 1-2 1-2
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Billings Central 3-0 3-0
 Laurel 1-1 1-1
 Hardin 0-3 0-3
 Livingston 0-3 0-3
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Frenchtown 3-0 3-0
 Hamilton 3-0 3-0
 Dillon 2-1 2-1
 Corvallis 1-2 1-2
 Butte Central 0-3 0-3
 Stevensville 0-3
 0-3
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Libby 3-0 3-0
 Polson 2-1 2-1
 Whitefish 2-1
 2-1
 Browning 1-2 1-2
 Columbia Falls 1-2 1-2
 Ronan 0-3 0-3

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 1-0 3-0
 Huntley Project 1-0 2-1
 Roundup 1-0 1-1
 Baker 0-0 1-1
 Poplar 0-1 1-1
 Colstrip 0-1 0-2
 Shepherd 0-1
 0-2
 North Conf. Overall
 Glasgow 1-0 2-0
 Malta 1-0 2-0
 Fairfield 1-0 2-0
 Harlem 0-0 0-1
 Wolf Point 0-0 0-1
 Cut Bank 0-1 0-2
 Conrad 0-2 1-2
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Manhattan 1-0 2-0
 Townsend 1-0 2-1
 Jefferson 1-0 1-1
 Whitehall 0-0 2-1
 Big Timber 0-1 1-2
 Columbus 0-1
 0-2
 Three Forks 0-1 0-2
 West Conf. Overall
 Eureka 1-0 3-0
 Florence-Carlton 1-0 2-1
 Missoula Loyola 0-0 2-1
 Bigfork 0-0 1-1
 Deer Lodge 0-1 1-2
 Anaconda 0-1
 0-3

8-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Circle 3-0 3-0
 Ekalaka 3-0 3-0
 Fairview 3-0 3-0
 Scobey 2-1 2-1
 Broadus 1-2 1-2
 Culbertson 1-2 1-2
 Forsyth 1-2 1-2
 Plentywood 1-2 1-2
 Lodge Grass 0-2 0-2
 Lame Deer 0-2
 0-3
 St. Labre 0-2 0-2
 North Conf. Overall
 Fort Benton 2-0
 3-0
 Great Falls Central 2-0 3-0
 Shelby 2-0 2-0
 Choteau 2-0 2-1
 Centerville 2-1 2-1
 Belt 1-1 2-1
 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-2 1-2
 Hays-Lodgepole 1-2 1-2
 Simms 0-1 1-1
 Chinook 0-1 0-2
 Cascade 0-2 0-3
 Rocky Boy 0-3 0-3
 South Conf. Overall
 West Yellowstone 2-0 2-0
 Joliet 1-0 1-1
 Twin Bridges 1-0 1-1
 Park City 1-1 2-1
 Lone Peak 0-1 0-2
 Ennis 0-1 0-2
 Absarokee 0-2
 0-3
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Alberton-Superior 3-0 3-0
 Seeley-Swan 2-0
 3-0
 Drummond-Philipsburg 2-1 2-1
 St. Ignatius 2-1 2-1
 Thompson Falls 1-1 2-1
 Darby 1-1 1-1
 Arlee 1-2 1-2
 Charlo 1-2 1-2
 Plains 1-2 1-2
 Victor 0-2 0-3
 Troy 0-3 0-3

6-Man

 East Conf.Overall
 Wibaux 1-0
 3-0
 Westby-Grenora 1-0 2-1
 Jordan 1-0 2-1
 Richey-Lambert 0-0 3-0
 Bainville 0-1 1-1
 Froid-Lake 0-1 1-1
 Savage 0-1 2-1
 North Conf. Overall
 Power-Dutton-Brady 2-0 3-0
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 3-0 3-0
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-0 2-1
 Big Sandy 1-0 3-0
 Valier 1-1
 1-2
 Heart Butte 0-1 0-2
 Sunburst 0-1 0-3
 North Star 0-2 0-3
 Box Elder 0-2 0-3
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 0-2 0-3
 South Conf. Overall
 Broadview-Lavina 2-0 2-0
 Bridger 1-0 1-2
 Roy-Winifred 1-0 1-2
 Shields Valley 0-0 2-1
 Custer-Hysham 0-0 0-2
 Plenty Coups 0-0
 0-2
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-1 0-3
 Harlowton-Ryegate 0-1 1-2
 Fromberg-Belfry 0-2 0-3
 West Conf. Overall
 Hot Springs 0-0 3-0
 Gardiner 0-0 2-0
 Noxon 0-0 2-0
 Valley Christian 0-0 1-2
 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 2-1
 Lincoln 0-0
 0-0
 Sheridan 0-0 1-1

