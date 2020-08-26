MISSOULA — Football will be played this fall in Missoula County.
The first game in Missoula County this year will be in Class A, with Frenchtown hosting Dillon on Friday evening. Spectator rules for that event are still being decided.
While specific proposals — including decisions about fans — have yet to be decided, Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said during a Wednesday interview that high school football would be played in the coming weeks.
“We’re not trying to stop football from going forward at this point. The MHSA (Montana High School Association) made that decision,” Leahy said. “But as a high-risk sport, we want to make sure that whatever happens with it is as safe as it can be because we don’t want to spread to the school as we’ve seen happen throughout the country.”
Earlier in August, proposals for cross-country, volleyball and soccer were all approved by the Missoula City-County Health department as long as they followed all of the guidelines regarding social distancing procedures.
Football, though, has been an issue as schools were trying to push back against the 50-person rule outlined in Phase 2 of the state’s Reopening the Big Sky plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mean football teams could only have around 20 players total on the sideline. Officials, coaches and members of the down-and-distance crew are all considered as part of that 50-person rule.
“They know what the options are,” Leahy said. “But the main thing is they’re going to get to play football. We’re going to at least start out that way.”
However, Leahy also said that if the 50-person rule cannot be met on the field, a game could still be held. Sports are considered part of school and with in-person schooling being held with large numbers of students in attendance, the same rules that apply to schools apply to prep sports.
School administrators have also been meeting weekly with Leahy.
“If they can’t meet the 50-person rule, they can still have football,” Leahy said. “I’ve told (Frenchtown Superintendent Les Meyer), 'You’re going to have a football game.' … We are still working on the spectator piece.”
Earlier this week, Butte Central and Hamilton announced their Friday night football game in Ravalli County will not be played. Butte Central said their players were not in game shape.
Frenchtown Athletic Director Kipp Lewis said the school was going to remain conscious of what the county has requested. State rules will also be followed, he said.
As Class A schools, both Dillon and Frenchtown likely will not cross the players-per-side threshold. As far as spectators at Frenchtown or other schools in Missoula County down the line, that is still being determined. Schools themselves have the ability to limit fans.
Missoula Sentinel volleyball Coach Kasey Arceniega said earlier this month that she was not expecting fans at her team’s games this year. That is still up in the air.
Other schools across the state have adopted policies that limit attendance. Gallatin County, for example, is limiting tickets to two per participant. Lewis and Clark County and Yellowstone County have both said no spectators will be allowed.
“What we’re working on is, because at least parents would like to go to the game, can we do that consistent with our local rules for large group gatherings?" Leahy said. "Well, football is a problem right away because they have so many. Despite that I’m working with MCPS right now, Frenchtown and even talking with private schools …. But for those that have those huge teams and also spectators, we have to follow our own rules once we start having spectators.”
