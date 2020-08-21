MISSOULA — This football season will be a unique one for Flint Creek football coach Mike Cutler.
For one, it's going to be his final year coaching the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op because his son will be graduating and going to play for Montana State next year, and he wants to be able to watch him in college.
More so, this season will be unlike any other because the coronavirus has prompted a plethora of new requirements and precautions to be taken by high school sports teams in Montana. Those range from players wearing masks when they aren’t engaged in physical activity in the gym or on the field, bringing their own water bottle, being socially distant when not playing, and sanitizing hands and equipment, among other things.
“It’s forced all of us to adapt,” Cutler said during the first full week of fall sports practice, which was just completed amid excitement about returning to playing sports but also uncertainty about how many games will be played and if fans will be allowed.
“If I were still coaching after this year, I’d keep some of the protocols for next year and the years after, just to kind of ward off spreading the common cold and the flu around in October and November.”
Cutler’s main innovation for practices has been pairing two players together for every practice session. He grouped the players based on who they’d primarily line up across from on the line of scrimmage so that they’re coming into physical contact with just the same one player during practice as much as possible. Those groups of two players warm up together, tackle each other, and do leverage and blocking drills against each other.
“I spent a lot of time grouping these people up so that if someone does get COVID, it won’t shut down the whole team,” Cutler said of his varsity squad of 25 players, who’ll have assigned seating on bus rides. “These kids want to play so bad they’ll do anything to make it possible. This stuff hasn’t come with any resistance.”
Cutler’s idea of pairing up players was adapted by fellow Western C 8-man coach Jeff Schultz at Clark Fork. He makes sure any one drill doesn’t go longer than 15 minutes in order to limit the amount of time players are in close contact and decrease the potential for virus spread.
The Mountain Cats have five coaches, meaning their 26 varsity players can be divided up into relatively small groups. It’s helped keep the players occupied and not congregating close together in large groups.
“Downtime’s the devil when you’re dealing with kids,” Schultz said. “We try to be, 'Go, go, go,' and keep the kids separated.
“Every day at practice has been an absolute joy. The kids are just so excited to be doing something. There’s an extra energy level you normally have to pull out of them, but it’s just there now.”
Polson head coach Kaden Glinsmann limits that work in position groups to 10-minute intervals for his 44 players. They’ve done some flip-flopping of which position groups go through film review and walkthroughs with their eight coaches, coming together for 11-on-11 work.
On the field, his players have primarily done tackling drills on air, limiting contact to just one day of physical tackling to decrease close contact between players. Not doing live tackling is also a way for them to work on tackling in space in order to have sound form and their eyes and feet in the right spot, things upon which they pride themselves.
“There’s some minor challenges with the precautions, but the kids are just so resilient,” Glinsmann said. “They want to be here. They want to play football. Football is fun to them, and they’ve been looking forward to it and were itching to get out here. I’m thankful for that.”
In the Bitterroot, Hamilton coach Bryce Carver has his 60 players divided up between the locker room and the stadium warming huts so that they’re spread out before and after the two-a-day practices. On the field, they have a large area to spread out players, putting the younger kids on one end and the older kids on the other end.
“We’re trying not to be different in the fact that we don’t want to lose how we do things, but some things are different because of what we’ve been told we have to do,” Carver said. “We’ve added some wrinkles here and there to make things work, like how we separate kids, not letting them get together in big huddles, keeping them spread out when we have breaks. Then just assignment and alignment stuff, trying to spread them out and limit what we do.”
At Frenchtown, coach Ryne Nelson’s squad isn’t using locker rooms during two-a-day practices in order to limit players coming in close contact as much as possible. His 32 varsity players and 38 JV players, who practice separately, instead show up to the school already in a good portion of their football gear.
“What we’re doing is different, but it’s nothing too crazy in my mind,” Nelson said. “My message to the team is, 'I don’t care what they tell us we have to do. I’m willing to do whatever it takes for us to have a season.' Now that we’re a few days in, everybody’s used to it. It’s how it’s going to be, and now you just go play football.”
Up in Libby, Loggers coach Neil Fuller said he’s stressed the importance of players sitting out of practice if they feel any slight sickness. It’s a precautionary measure, along with social distancing and practicing in pods, to help limit the potential spread of the virus.
“It’s pretty much business as usual for us,” Fuller said. “When we gather in groups, we’ll have kids spread out, but the nature of the game is tough when you’re playing football because of the tackling and blocking lends to you ending up in close contact.
“This COVID thing is like a flu bug, and I think the kids are wise about if they’re not feeling well, they should sit out. We’ve had a few kids recognize that and sit out a few practices.”
On the volleyball court, the hard part for Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega was the eight tryout sessions over five days from Friday through Wednesday. The Spartans spread out their players across four courts in two gyms, and when coaches wanted to try different varsity lineups with a player from another pod, they waited until the next day to make the switch in order to limit the players who were in contact with others on a certain day.
“The girls have been very good at complying with all the new rules we have,” Arceniega said, noting that the word "de-mask" has now become part of her vocabulary.
“I think everyone understands there’s a risk involved. The players are taking it seriously, and it’s at the forefront of how we handle practice. It’s been nice to interact with each other, be together and play this sport we all love to play. So, it’s just having an understanding of that and having gratitude for where we’re at.”
At Hellgate, volleyball coach Brittany Tilleman said the school is supplying all its athletes with masks and neck gaiters — aka buffs or tubes — to help keep them safe. Like other schools, remembering to follow all precautions and rules, in addition to staying safe off the court, is a learning process because they’re new to everyone.
“It’s hard because the girls see each other outside of volleyball, so it’s not something we can always monitor,” Tilleman said. “We remind them to stay six feet apart or put their mask on. They can give each other foot high-fives after a point, a little thing that may feel silly but will help keep them safe.
“I think these girls are excited to be in the gym and have the social aspect of their lives back.”
