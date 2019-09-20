FLORENCE — Four weeks may have felt like an eternity for the Florence football team, which waited for its first real home game until week 4 Friday against Bigfork.
It only took four plays on offense to turn the Falcons' opener into a happy homecoming.
Florence scored four first-quarter touchdowns, powering the No. 9 team in Class B to a long-sought 31-0 conference win against Bigfork. The first play from scrimmage for Bigfork turned into a fumble recovery for the Falcons, and Florence hit the gas.
A penalty negated a touchdown run by Eli Christiansen on the Falcons' first offensive play, but quarterback Colby Kohlman scored on the ensuing play to put the home team ahead, 7-0.
"The last homecoming of my high school career and to come out here and score the first touchdown is crazy," said Kohlman, who ran for two more touchdowns, threw two and added an interception on defense. "We all cherish this, being out on this new field is amazing, and it's something we'll all remember."
Florence wasn't done.
After a Bigfork punt moved Florence to its own 13-yard line, the Falcons again struck gold on their first play of the drive — this time an 87-yard deep ball to sophomore wide receiver Levi Posey. The play was reminiscent of a 76-yard scoring strike between the two players in Florence's final home game last season against Loyola Sacred Heart.
With 8 minutes, 7 seconds still remaining in the first quarter, Florence led 13-0.
"He's one of the fastest kids in Class B," Kohlman said of Posey. "I knew he had that one-on-one and I knew if I threw it up he'd catch it and go score."
Another Bigfork 3-and-out gave Florence the ball on its own 47. One play later Kohlman was celebrating in the end zone on a 53-yard run after the 6-foot-1 senior broke a handful of tackles.
In just four offensive plays, Florence found itself leading 19-0.
"Coach (Quinn) Chamberlain, our offensive coordinator, is doing a heckuva job. He's got a good eye... (and) we're preaching to the kids to start fast," Florence head coach Pat Duchien said. "We're really trying to establish coming out, swinging first and getting it."
The knockout came on Florence's fourth drive of the game.
It took the Falcons all of four plays, but it finished on a 63-yard touchdown reception from sophomore Blake Shoupe, who took a screen pass from Kohlman to the house. The downfield blocking was impeccable.
"Everything was on their backs. I talked to the O-line yesterday at practice and I told them, 'This game will be won or lost on your guys' shoulders. You guys have to embrace that and play for much more than yourselves," Duchien said.
While Florence may not have won the time of possession battle early, the Falcons were able to coast from there with a 25-0 lead. Kohlman added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to extend the lead and the defense held serve.
It was the first time Florence had beat Bigfork since 2015 and it came on Florence's first varsity game since re-sodding its grass field this offseason. The Vikings topped Florence 44-15 last year in Bigfork, and Florence fell at home to Bigfork in 2017 after a blocked punt.
That punt block came against Kohlman. On Friday, Kohlman — and the Falcons — clicked.
"Just finally to get some revenge on them (feels great)," he said. "Especially it being homecoming this year, a big win over them — I like that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.