BIGFORK — The Bigfork Vikings don't know how many football games they'll play this year.
Nobody does. There are six more regular-season games on the schedule, one of which is a contest at home against Cut Bank on Friday. Perhaps playoffs after, as the Vikings look pretty good this year. That is, of course, assuming the season isn't cut short.
Outside of a COVID-19 case in either school the rest of this week, the Vikings will get to host the Wolves, and for right now, that’s good enough for senior Isaac Bjorge.
“We’re so fortunate to have our season,” Bjorge said. “Most people aren’t playing right now … we’re just so fortunate to be up here playing with all our teammates, we’re a big family up here and it’s good to have this chance.”
Jackson Abney dedicating our practice to the Catholic University Cardinals. We’ve got you! @CoachMcClatchy @CatholicU_FB rt and share. Teaching our guys the meaning of #get_to We appreciate the opportunity we have been given. Send us teams that deserve a dedication #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/SHD4vpMoU2— Bigfork Viking Football (@BigforkF) August 20, 2020
Bjorge is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds but seems a little taller and a little bit bigger than that, though perhaps it’s just the impressive mullet he has been working on.
In any case, Bjorge has lived and breathed Bigfork football for a long time. He’s a born-and-raised local and quickly recounts various conversations he's had with fans of the team when he's out and about around town with a very specific type of dry humor.
Long story short, some folks probably have their own ideas as far as what plays Bigfork should be running, even if they did rush for over 400 yards last week against Townsend.
But all of that is to say sports, especially football, mean a lot in Bigfork. It’s a proud and beautiful town, and there's history both on the athletic fields and otherwise in the community.
So when the MHSA put out its fall sports plan on July 27, the Vikings were obviously enthused. They also immediately realized how lucky they were and decided they wanted to somehow give back a little bit.
@FletcherP67 dedicating our practice to the UofM Griz. We’ve got you! @Coach_Hauck @MontanaGrizFB rt and share. Teaching our guys the meaning of #get_to We appreciate the opportunity we have been given. Send us teams that deserve a dedication #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/d2QZMN27dF— Bigfork Viking Football (@BigforkF) August 19, 2020
“We just feel bad for all the seniors that don’t get to have a season this year,” said Cormac “Mac” Benn. “And that really sucks because being a senior and getting that last year is amazing.”
So, before practice, they started making videos in which they shout out other high schools and colleges that don’t get to play football this year. It started with an old college friend of head coach Jim Benn (Mac’s father) and has rolled into shoutouts for the other colleges in Montana and as far away as a school in Washington, D.C.
It fits deeply into the team's motto this year, which is "Get to," and the team knows exactly how rare what they're getting to do right now is.
“We’re trying to teach young people how to be leaders and do things the right way and there’s a lot of lessons that football can teach, that maybe they can’t get other places,” Benn said. “This is tricky, and we don’t want anyone to get sick, and we don’t want there to be problems. But we’re doing this because it isn’t just a game. It’s teaching kids life lessons. Things like humility and compassion.”
Speaking of compassion, there's a lot of it when Benn speaks of his team and how they have handled everything that has gone on in America over the past six months. He’s known a person who contracted COVID-19 and is cautious about it. Several times over the past two months he has mentioned that he wants to do whatever it takes for his kids to be able to play this year.
Masks on the sidelines, an emphasis on sanitization and everything in between can be found on the Bigfork sideline. There is understandably only so much any Class B or A or even AA high school coach can do, and they’re trying to do all of it.
@patrickwallen7 dedicating our practice to the Providence Academy Lions. We’ve got you! @palionsftball rt and share. Teaching our guys the meaning of #get_to We appreciate the opportunity we have been given. Send us teams that deserve a dedication #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/phbPZHdgFq— Bigfork Viking Football (@BigforkF) August 17, 2020
That, along with hope, is how they're pushing through something so very dark.
“I look forward to these two hours every day,” Benn said. “When I got out of coaching for a minute, this is what I missed. It wasn’t Friday nights, it was being around people, around these kids.”
So, for right now, the Bigfork Vikings are enjoying being together. They’re enjoying being at school and playing sports with their friends. As long as they are allowed to play football, they will, enjoying every second for as long as it goes.
It, in many ways, is an escape from the inescapable.
“It’s like this outlet,” Bjorge said. “It’s a good way to get away from your problems.”
