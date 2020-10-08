MISSOULA — One down, one to go in Hot Springs’ unique challenge in a year unlike any other.
The Hot Springs football team scored the final 12 points after seeing its 28-point lead cut to eight as it emerged from its first of two games in three days with a 48-28 home win over Noxon on Thursday. The Savage Heat improved to 3-0 and will travel to undefeated White Sulphur Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday to play for the conference title and the No. 1 playoff seed out of the west.
“That was big for our guys,” Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said of how his team came up clutch when it needed to down the stretch in its first game since Sept. 12. “That told me a lot about them. Noxon battled back, and they’re a strong football team, a real power running team. So, our guys really dug deep and fought hard to get some key stops when we needed and got a couple late touchdowns when we needed. I'm really proud of those guys and the way they battled back.”
Hot Springs quarterback Jack McAllister completed 13 of 20 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and he carried the ball 11 times for a team-best 118 yards. His 4-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Slonaker in the fourth quarter put Hot Springs up 42-28 after its lead was trimmed from 28-0 at the half to 36-28 early in the final frame.
Hot Springs running back Kyle Lawson had seven receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns of 21 and 26 yards in the first half. He ran for 70 yards and three 1-yard scores, the third of which closed the scoring after he had two in the first half.
Hot Springs linebacker Bert DeTienne led the team with 19 tackles and had a third-quarter touchdown grab of 7 yards. That score came in the middle of four Noxon touchdowns.
Jared Webley got the Red Devils on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Cano, and Jeriko Smith-Roach added a 26-yard scoring grab. After DeTienne’s touchdown, Josh Baldwin ran for a 63-yard score, and Gage Hendricks plunged in on a 5-yard run to pull Noxon within 36-28 after being down 28-0.
“That was huge for us that we started quick,” Lawson said. “I was worried we'd have a little bit of rust, but we came out and started fast on them, and that was a big advantage for us coming out in the first half and getting that good lead.”
Hot Springs now turns its attention to rest and recovery ahead of its game at White Sulphur Springs. The team will depart from the school at 6:30 a.m. Saturday on a 4 1/2-hour bus ride for the 1 p.m. kickoff.
“We had to have this game first and focus in on this game, so we haven’t talked about White Sulphur Springs all week, although we prepped for them a bit last week,” Lawson said. “Now it’s time to go get some rest, ice baths and really take it easy and get off our feet.
“We’ll have just a walkthrough (Friday), and then we'll be ready to go hopefully. I know it's not much of a recovery time, but they’re going to have to take care of their bodies as best they can.”
Noxon concluded its regular season at 2-2 and will be the No. 3 playoff seed from the west.
