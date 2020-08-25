MISSOULA — Hot Springs is looking to make waves again at the Class C 6-man level.
Following a win in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, the team fell to Westby-Grenora in the quarterfinals. While Jordan and Wibaux will likely again be setting the pace on the eastern half of the state, the Savage Heat are looking to make a run into the playoffs.
At 10-1 last year with two of its stars — Jack McAllister and Kyle Lawson — returning, it could be another special year for Hot Springs.
"We've got some decent experience coming back but we also have some youngsters and we have 14 out which is a pretty good number for us," Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said. "We're pretty small physically but we try to make up for that with some speed and getting out just the ball in space.
"That's what we do."
Hot Springs will miss do-it-all quarterback Brandon Knudsen, who scored 39 touchdowns last year, passing for 1,313 yards and rushing for another 1,350.
McAllister will switch over to quarterback, where he had a little playing time last season. He completed all four of his passing attempts and even scored a touchdown through the air. He also had 300 yards receiving.
Kyle Lawson, meanwhile, flashed tremendous potential last season with 68 catches for 820 yards and 14 scores. He rushed 40 times and is expected to run the ball with more frequency this season.
"They were just sophomores last year, so you know they've put on a few pounds and they're a little bigger," Jim Lawson said. "We've kinda shuffled things around a little bit, but we're looking at those two kids and expecting a lot from them."
While Hot Springs might be the favorite, strong Noxon and White Sulphur Springs teams will challenge. Noxon went 6-3 last season, bowing out in the playoffs to Roy-Winifred, while WSS was downed by Bridger in a tight first-round playoff game.
Closer to Missoula, Valley Christian will look to improve on a 1-8 season in coach Jim Cissell's second year. Gardiner is also a team in the west that could challenge, though will be a tough road game for Noxon, who usually stay overnight to play that game.
While standout 6-foot-6 Noxon athlete Rylan Weltz is now playing for Dawson Community College, the Red Devils do bring back some talent. Head coach Bart Haflich mentioned lineman Jared Webley as a player who performed well last season and much is expected once again from running back Josh Baldwin.
"Man I've been happy with the way the guys are working the first couple weeks, week now since last Friday," Haflich said. "It seems longer with two-a-days but they've been really grinding. We're real happy with how they're coming along."
While the pandemic has shifted some things at the small high schools that dot the northwest and western portion of the state, the coaches are doing everything within their power to make things normal.
But even then, the reminders of what's going on in the background are still there. For example, there will not be any non-conference games at the Class C 6-man level this season.
The coaches in the Western C are excited and ready to have their kids play as the start of the season edges closer.
"When we heard we we're only playing a conference slate, that are schedule wasn't what we thought it was going to be, that was a bummer," Haflich said. "But, you know, we're just thinking that we still get to play football."
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
