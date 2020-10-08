Raef Miller has a made a number of big plays over the years for the Helena High football team. But one of his biggest contributions might be convincing Dexter Tedesco to get back on the team.
Tedesco, a senior like Miller, didn't play his sophomore season and might not have played at all, if it wasn't for friend's persistence.
"He was nagging me all the time," Tedesco said.
"I just tried to put in a few words every day," Miller said in response. "I just kept telling him that he was an offensive weapon that we need."
It's not like Tedesco was foreign to football. He played growing up, but got a concussion his freshman year, so he stuck with lacrosse.
"I got concussed really bad and that just made me gun shy I guess," he said. "But then I got bigger and wanted to do it again."
And for the Bengals, it was a good thing he did.
"Dexter, he's just an incredible athlete and one of the best lacrosse players in the state of Montana," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "Once you get him the ball in open space, with his skill set, he's a tough guy to handle. He does a good job with his feet and he's also a tough kid. He looks like a little guy but he's a got a lot of punch to him. He's got a different gear than most guys."
That extra gear Evans talked about was on full display in the Bengals 48-7 win over Missoula Big Sky two weeks ago.
Kaden Huot may have stolen the headlines with his school-record-tying five touchdown passes, but Tedesco was dominant too, catching five passes for 94 yards and three scores of his own — all in the first half.
In another blowout win over Missoula Hellgate he caught three passes for 35 yards in addition to racking up 28 yards rushing. Then, last week in Kalispell against Flathead, he went off again with four receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he sits fourth in Class AA in receiving yards.
While Tedesco is averaging 21.1 yards per reception, Miller matched his teammate with three touchdown catches last week against Flathead. He's currently sixth in receiving yards with 240, one yard ahead of another Helena receiver, Chase McGurran, who is seventh with 239.
"We are throwing the ball more," Tedesco said. "Helena High has always been more of a running, ground-and-pound team, but this year, we are taking to the air and it's working for us. We got the kids who can do it."
Tedesco and McGurran each have four touchdowns, which is tied for third in Class AA. Miller is right behind them with three, which has him tied for fifth.
"We have some kids on the outside who can do some things," Evans said. "These seniors have done a good job of getting to the position where they're at and hopefully, they are setting the tradition, that this is a position you want to play at Helena High. When you have a quarterback who can deliver the ball to your receivers, it opens up the game for everybody."
As a sophomore and first-time varsity starter, Huot showed signs of being that guy last year. But in 2020, his confidence is at an all-time high and it shows.
Through four games, he's tied the school record for touchdown passes in a game twice and leads Class AA with 13 total, which exceeds his total from all last season. He's also second in the state in passing yards with 944, while completing 60 percent of his throws and tossing just two interceptions.
On top of that, Huot was recently offered full-ride scholarships by both Montana and Montana State.
"It's great," Evans said. "You never think going into a game you are going to see five touchdown passes. I wish I could hang my hat on that because I would be winning a lot more football games. But if you talk about game management, (Kaden) is doing that and he's doing a lot more."
Huot said the biggest change for him is confidence and a lot of it is just trusting his receivers.
"Our receiving core is incredible," Huot said. "They make my job a lot easier. I know that I can throw up a 50/50 ball and they will go up and get it."
According to Miller, that added confidence has made all the difference in the world.
"We have that chemistry and that trust," Miller said. "That makes a huge difference. That confidence means everything."
"He's taking more chances with us," Tedesco added. "And it's paying off."
When it comes to stopping the combo of Miller and Tedesco, opposing defenses have to pick their poison.
"Last week, they were shifting coverage towards me and Raef was open," Tedesco said. "He had three touchdowns. Before that, I had three touchdowns, so if it's not one, it's the other."
"We have been playing ball for a long time together," Miller said. "So we just have that chemistry down."
Yet, McGurran also has a 75-yard touchdown to his credit this season and even others such as Kade Schlepp and Ben Swanson have caught touchdown passes.
"We have a lot of weapons," Evans said. "We have had nine different guys catch passes this year. Our offensive line has also been great, Kaden has only been sacked once in the last three weeks."
For the Bengals, who are averaging 47.6 points in their last three outings, it's safe to say they are firing on all cylinders.
But over the next three weeks against fourth-ranked Glacier, top-ranked Missoula Sentinel and Helena Capital, the Bengals high-powered offense will be tested. It will also get the chance to prove a point.
"Even though we have been putting up a lot of points, I feel we are still a little underestimated, especially on the offensive side of the ball," Miller said. "We have a lot of potential and it's exciting."
