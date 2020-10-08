BILLINGS — Going 21 days between football games is not a unique experience for the Huntley Project football team.
It happened last year, and it might happen again this season for the Red Devils, who are on a surge of momentum after winning their past three games.
On Monday, Poplar canceled Friday’s scheduled home game against Project for coronavirus-related reasons, marking the second straight year that game was wiped away.
The Poplar game also happened to come before next week’s scheduled bye week, meaning the Red Devils, if they can’t fill next week’s open slot with another opponent (and they’re trying), will go three weeks between contests.
The Red Devils were in the same boat last season when Poplar canceled before a bye week. This time, Project coach Jay Santy said his team could use a break after a series of physical games to start the season.
“A few players are getting some bumps and bruises, a little sore, so a couple minor injuries are going to be able to heal up,” he said. “So in one respect, that’s a positive. We’re not going real hard this week. We’ve cut practice time down by a good 30, 40 minutes. We just get back to a lot of individual skill work for positions and focus on that a little bit.
“I think it’s good to have a week off. Now, two full weeks is a little different. But it happened to us last year and we got through it and actually played some good football the last two weekends.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of schools canceled the nonconference portion of their schedules, and Project was one of those. So already, without those two games, the Red Devils were playing just a six-game schedule. The cancellation of the Poplar game knocks that down to five.
The Red Devils began the season on Sept. 11 with a 7-6 loss to Shepherd, the Mustangs’ first win in nine games in the rivalry. But Project cleaned up some turnover problems and followed the loss with three consecutive wins, beating Colstrip (48-22), Red Lodge, which was ranked at the time (33-27), and Baker (40-8). Project (3-1) has ridden the winning streak into a No. 8 ranking in the 406mtsports.com Class B poll.
If they don't find an opponent willing to play next week, the Red Devils won’t compete again until Oct. 23 against Roundup, a break of 21 days since the Baker game on Oct. 2.
“It’s not hard to motivate the kids,” Santy said. “They’re just thrilled that they’re having a football season. Like we say every week, No. 1, we have to practice hard, and No. 2, have fun, because we don’t know if we’ll be playing next week.
“We just don’t know what’s going on. Grab the moment and enjoy it while we can. We might be able to finish up but it might be a short season, too.”
The Red Devils are poised to make the postseason, provided we get there. As reported cases of coronavirus continue to surge in the state and Yellowstone County, at least a dozen football games across Montana were canceled last weekend.
Most recently, Stevensville and Hamilton closed their schools on Wednesday for remote learning and temporarily suspended their sports seasons. Grass Range-Winnett announced Thursday it was suspending sports until Oct. 19.
So 2020, for the Red Devils and everyone else, has been a time to keep working, keep your head down and control what you can control. Something coaches preach anyway; it’s just more out front these past eight months.
“Right now, we’re practicing like we’re going to play deep into November,” Santy said. “That’s our goal and that’s what the kids want. We’re not going to let all these other distractions bother us. Every day we get together as a football family is a great day.”
Then, with a chuckle, Santy added: “I know I’ll never forget this 2020 season, so I’m sure they won’t either. With everything we have to do with the cleaning, masking up and social distancing … oh, yeah, we never would have predicted this a year ago.”
