BILLINGS — Huntley Project senior Chris Kistler signed with Dickinson (North Dakota) State on Thursday, the DSU football team announced on Twitter.
Excited to welcome Chris Kistler from Huntley Project to the Blue Hawk Family! Chris will join his brother Cory who is already a member of the team. #Hawks20ar pic.twitter.com/5oVMFopH9q— DSU Football (@BlueHawkFB) December 12, 2019
Kistler will join his brother, Cory, a linebacker who just finished his freshman season with the Blue Hawks.
Kistler earned a first-team all-Eastern B selection at running back and a second-team honor at linebacker this past football season. He won a pole vault gold medal at this year's State B track and field meet, and he plays basketball for the Red Devils.
