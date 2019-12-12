Huntley Project vs. Red Lodge

Huntley Project's Chris Kistler (11), pictured against Red Lodge on Sept. 27, signed with Dickinson State on Thursday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Huntley Project senior Chris Kistler signed with Dickinson (North Dakota) State on Thursday, the DSU football team announced on Twitter.

Kistler will join his brother, Cory, a linebacker who just finished his freshman season with the Blue Hawks.

Kistler earned a first-team all-Eastern B selection at running back and a second-team honor at linebacker this past football season. He won a pole vault gold medal at this year's State B track and field meet, and he plays basketball for the Red Devils.

