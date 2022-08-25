There's something special about that first Friday night of the high school football season.
And after months of waiting or what seems like forever to some, high school football returns to Helena on Friday night.
For the Bengals, it will be the first game under new head coach Dane Broadhead and awaiting Helena High will be Great Falls High and another first-year head coach Coda Tchida.
"It's exciting," Broadhead said. "Our message all week has kind of been if you aren't excited for Friday, you don't have a pulse. At the same time though, managing those emotions and being able to execute is really important."
There are always unknowns in the first week of high school football but Helena High is facing more than usual with Scott Evans having retired as the head coach and a number of talented players graduated, including former starting QB Kaden Huot, who was the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year in Helena twice and the school’s record holder for every major passing category.
Carter Kraft will take over the starting QB job but he’ll have some familiar faces surrounding him such as running back Cade Holland, who led the Bengals in rushing a season ago.
“It’s going to be fun,” Holland said. “We have been working hard throughout two-a-days and we have been really looking forward to this season. We are a tight-knit group so it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with these boys.”
Another senior looking forward to Friday is Colter Petre, a defensive back and wide receiver, who will see the field a lot on both sides of the ball, just as Holland will at running back/linebacker.
“I’m really excited for Friday night,” Petre said. “It’s a new team. We have a new atmosphere and it’s going to be amazing. We (seniors) are really looking to make it count. That’s always our goal but especially this year because it’s our last. It’s crazy how fast it has flown by.”
Last season, Helena beat Great Falls High on the road to open the season in non-conference play. Now, it’s time for the Bengals to host and they will welcome the Bison, who finished 6-6 a season ago after a quarterfinal playoff loss, into Vigilante Stadium.
And with the Bison comes phenom Reed Harris, a quarterback/wide receiver/athlete committed to Boston College of the ACC. Harris (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) threw 12 touchdown passes a year ago for the Bison compared to nine interceptions but he also ran for 535 yards and two scores.
“He’s the best recruit in the state,” Broadhead said of Harris. “And he’s a household name at this point and rightfully so. He’s a handful and they are going to line him up at a few different positions but they have some other really good kids around him too.”
It’s always hard to know what to expect in that first game but Broadhead said the most important thing was trying to play mistake-free football.
“The first game is going come down to execution,” he said. “Not turning the ball over, avoiding costly penalties, winning the field position battle, all of that is amplified in Week 1 and there are going to be mistakes absolutely, but you need to limit the catastrophic mistakes. It just comes down to doing your job and that’s something we have really emphasized this week.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.
Capital at Bozeman
The Bruins and Hawks will also meet to open the season for the second year in a row after Capital defeated Bozeman 14-12 in Helena in 2021.
Both teams advanced to the Class AA quarterfinals. Bozeman was knocked out by Helena High, while Capital went down to Billings West, its opponent next week for the CHS home opener.
That means the Bruins will face the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the final Eastern AA standings from 2021, but armed with a team that hopes to contend in the Western AA and beyond in 2022, head coach Kyle Mihelish said his group was excited about the challenge.
“If you want to be the best you have to beat the best,” he said of the first two weeks. “So we are looking forward to that challenge and it’s exciting to see where you stack up. Bozeman is going to be a handful. Coach (Levi) Wesche does a great job and they are always solid on defense. They are a really good football team. It’s going to be a battle.”
The Hawks have one of the top recruits in the state on the offensive line in left tackle Everett Carr and he’ll be blocking for Jake Casagranda who returns as the starting quarterback after throwing for over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season for Bozeman.
Sophomore running back Brady Casagranda is another name to know as he averaged more than 10 yards per rushing attempt last season and should be in line for a bigger role.
Both teams tend to be stout defensively and the Bruins boast a few D-1 commitments of their own in Talon Marsh, Austin Buehler, and Hayden Optiz who will all play both ways at various positions.
Tom Carter and Tyler Kovick also return after all-state performances on defense last season, plus Henry Gross is somehow under the radar, despite an 11-sack campaign for CHS in 2021.
The offense wil be directed by multiple quarterbacks and Mihelish said the Bruins wouldn’t name a starter between seniors Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michelotti prior to the game. He reiterated that both quarterbacks would play throughout the season.
Outside of the running game which should feature Dylan Graham and eventually Tuff Harris, the Bruins have a slew of other athletes such as Carter, Kovick, and Opitz to get the football too, as well as Nick Michelotti, another two-way starter for Capital at wide receiver and defensive back.
The season is new for Capital, but the goal is always the same.
“At Capital, our goal is to win the state championship,” Mihelish said. “That’s the expectation. We want to be there at the end and that’s how you carry yourself. It’s not let’s go win six games -- no -- it’s we have to get to the title game.”
The first step in that journey starts Friday in Bozeman at 7 p.m.
