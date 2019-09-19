Ryder Klein sits out while his teammates run drills during the Roundup Panthers' football practice at Roundup High School on Wednesday. Klein said he has a separated shoulder which prevents him from playing or taking part in contact drills for the next week.
ROUNDUP — Roundup seniors Shayden Cooke and Ryder Klein don’t remember seeing a major injury in their football careers entering this season. That changed on Sept. 6.
The Panthers were playing at Malta that Friday night. Trailing 24-8 early in the second quarter, Roundup’s center flung a wild snap and sent quarterback Tanner Rae scrambling for the ball. He picked it up and tried to “make something out of nothing,” Klein said, but was tackled for a loss.
It was the final play of Rae’s high school career. The senior’s left leg broke on the play.
“After Tanner got hurt, the game was over,” Cooke told 406mtsports.com earlier this week.
The Mustangs scored 20 straight points after that point and won 58-14, Roundup’s first regular-season loss since 2017.
The Panthers were already adjusting to a new coach and to life without all-state quarterback Brody Grebe. Cooke and Klein don’t think Rae’s injury will destroy their season, but they quickly learned that this season will not go as smoothly as last.
“We all needed to take a little bit of time to bounce back from losing Tanner and everything that went down that night in Malta,” said Roundup first-year coach Chris Bourn. “Never in our minds did we think, ‘This season’s a wash.’ ”
A year ago, Roundup was 3-0 with a 56-32 win over Malta in its season opener. The Panthers entered the playoffs undefeated after a 38-28 victory at Huntley Project for the conference championship.
Bigfork ended the Panthers’ season with a 43-18 win in the Class B state quarterfinals, extending Roundup’s state title drought to 34 years.
Grebe graduated from Melstone in the spring and now attends a prep school in Connecticut, hoping to land a Division I athletic scholarship. He and all-state lineman Nathan Zard were two of several talented seniors on last year’s Roundup roster, but the Panthers returned a host of starters, including all-state selections Rae and MaKale Kembel.
“Everyone thought that it was just the Brody Grebe show and that we wouldn’t bounce back,” Klein said. “But I think we’re in a good place right now.”
Perhaps the toughest loss for Roundup was Dana Quenzer, who became the principal at Red Lodge High School after seven years as the Panthers’ head coach. Bourn took over after two decades of teaching and coaching around the state. He was a math teacher at Nashua and an assistant coach at Glasgow before being hired in Roundup for the same roles this past February.
Cooke said he was “iffy” about Bourn at first.
“We’ve had a coach for the past four years, and when some new guy comes in and changes all of it, you don’t like it. Can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” said Cooke, a receiver/cornerback. “But now we’re confident in him and we feel like we can do just as good this year.”
Bourn said he made “a couple tweaks” to Roundup’s defense and worked with offensive coordinator Tannar Cummings to come up with an offensive playbook filled with shotgun and Wing-T formations. The new offense prizes misdirection plays, much like last year’s team under Quenzer, Bourn said.
Bourn is also more serious and intense than Quenzer, Cooke and Klein said.
“Last year, we messed around a lot, but we could because we had a Division I football player,” Cooke said.
While the Panthers were adjusting to their new coach, Klein went down with an injury. The lineman/linebacker separated his shoulder in a preseason scrimmage and hasn’t played a regular-season down yet. He hopes to be back in a couple weeks.
Roundup has experienced other injuries this season, but none as shocking as Rae’s. Cooke said he nearly lost his desire to play the rest of that game.
The Panthers bounced back with a 39-6 home win over Poplar last week, and they’re confident they can finish this season like they did last year.
Roundup replaced Rae with a freshman, never an ideal situation for a team with playoff hopes. But the new QB conjures up memories of the Panthers' excellent 2018 season. Brody’s freshman brother Bryce now stands under center.
“He has big shoes to fill,” Cooke said. “We believe in him.”
