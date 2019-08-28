BUTTE — Christmas might still a couple months away, but putting on their helmets for the first time in almost exactly a year was akin to opening a present for Kobe Moreno and Mayce Grant.
It was August 16, the first day the Montana High School Association allows high schools to start football practice. Decked out in purple and white of Butte High, both athletes fly through the drills with an unbridled joy.
That joy was not there for either player over much of the past 12 months.
Both Bulldog seniors tore an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) early in the 2018 football season and had to sit out the rest of the year. And part of the next as the calendar flipped to 2019.
Kobe sat and watched his twin brother, Kameron, come into his own as a versatile offensive and defensive weapon as Butte made the playoffs for the first time since 2013. He then watched Kameron win an individual Class AA state wrestling title as he sat out of the sport Kobe loves almost as much as football.
To make it even worse, both Grant and Moreno missed track season as well. It was not easy for either hyper-competitive athlete.
“I’ve been waiting since August 24 of last year,” Kobe Moreno said. “Seeing my brother do so good, I was so excited to be back with these guys again because I kinda felt left out last year and I’m happy to be back on the field with these guys and compete for the coaches again.”
Moreno suffered his injury early in the Bulldogs season opener against Kalispell Flathead, with Grant’s not happening long after. The two even had surgery on their knees just five days apart.
Soon the pair was rehabbing for hours nearly every day under the watchful eyes of Butte athletic trainers Maisie Walters and Christine Mayer. Already good friends, the two became even closer during the grueling hours of physical therapy.
“It sucked,” Grant said. “It was frustrating. Really, really frustrating. It was terrible, but I got through it.”
Kameron found his twin brothers injury hard to deal with as well. Kobe and Kameron are best friends, practice partners, weight lifting partners and more often than not where one twin is, the other can be found not far away.
This was still true last year, but instead of being on the field together, Kobe was watching from the sidelines. As Kameron began to truly shine after a strong sophomore campaign, Kobe was obviously frustrated but did not let it boil over into jealousy.
He was happy for his brother and people noticed.
“I was proud of (Kobe) when Kameron won the state wrestling title last year and I sent Kobe a text right away that said, ‘Hey, I was proud of you and how you handled yourself.’ He was just so excited for his brother,” Butte High head coach Arie Grey said. “That’s awesome and it shows you how close they are. They have a really cool bond.”
As time passed and both Moreno’s and Grant’s injuries healed, they started to turn their preparation for the 2019 football season. Butte should have a very solid team this year and they knew their team was going to be counting on them to come back healthy.
The recovery helped get both athletes improve, with Moreno getting Grant to add some weight and muscle and Grant working with Moreno on the speed and running side of things. It was an even trade and each player looks like they will contribute this year.
Moreno is a linebacker, moving to the middle with his brother after both twins bulked up. Grant, meanwhile, mostly plays defensive back.
Each is excited to still have their senior season after such devastating injuries junior year.
“When I came in as a freshman, that was all I dreamed of when I was a little kid. Playing for Butte High,” Moreno said. “I was excited last year to suit up again and I can’t wait this year. The good thing about having to miss junior year was that I still get to finish out with these guys.
“I was excited just to put my stuff on again, I was almost tearing up, it was real exciting.”
More exciting, perhaps, than any holiday either Moreno or Grant will celebrate this year.
“It felt like Christmas out here,” Grant said after the conclusion of Butte’s first day of practices. “It felt good, it felt really good to come back out here after missing the whole season.”
