HELENA — Helena High head coach Scott Evans has no qualms about it: Helena High against Capital, is the best rivalry in the state.
"I think at one point in time, you had Great Falls High and CMR, which was the rivalry of rivalries," Evans said. "I even played in it. Some of our coaches even played in it. That used to be the biggest rivalry around, but I think since the 1990s, this has surpassed it. Both teams have been very successful and it just has dynamics you can't find anywhere else."
One of those dynamics is the love/hate relationship that exists between the Bengals and Bruins, as well as all the success between them.
"That's absolutely the way it is," Evans said. "We want Capital to be successful. Coach (Kyle) Mihelish, he is a friend of mine and if they are playing, I root for them. Just like their volleyball team a few years ago was incredible. We want them to do well and hopefully, they are cheering for our guys. There's an animosity during game week but beyond that, you want them to be successful."
While it's a friendly rivalry, for the most part, when the whistle blows, that all goes out the window.
"It means everything," Helena's Marcus Evans said. "It's to win the town and for my dad and for everyone, it's a playoff game. So to win it would be huge for us."
Luke Sullivan, a Capital senior, agreed about the stakes. Although it's meaningful for the No. 5 Bruins (5-3, 4-2) in other ways as the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Class AA playoffs could be had with a win over No. 3 Helena (6-2, 4-2) Friday night at Vigilante Stadium, it's about bragging rights too.
"It means a lot because it's big for seeding right now," Sullivan said. "We could be No. 2 if we win, but also, we want to be the best football team in town."
Tucker Zanto, a two-way player for the Bruins at linebacker and on the offensive line, said its importance, especially for the seniors, has been heavily reinforced.
"It means a lot," Zanto said. "Almost all of our coaches played here and they always talk about their senior crosstown game. We will definitely remember it for the rest of our lives and just the atmosphere and everything it means to this town, whether you are from the East or the West, it's something we'll always remember."
The game ends up being memorable, in part, because it always seems to go down to the wire.
Last year, the Bengals beat Capital 12-6 in a blizzard.
Two years ago, a late defensive stand sealed a 7-6 win for CHS but those have been the rule more than the exception as the last five games have been decided by a total of 22 points, which is 4.4 per game.
"Growing up here, the biggest game of the season is always crosstown," Dylan Cunningham said. "It has the most energy. It's the most fun. I think you always remember your last crosstown and it will be one we look back on for the rest of our lives."
One thing that will make it even more memorable in 2021, is the return of fans in full after spectators were limited last fall due to COVID-19.
"It's going to be awesome," Cunningham said. "Just having all the fans back and the atmosphere will make it even more fun."
The hype surrounding the game can be fun, the atmosphere too. But according to Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish, part of being successful is managing the emotion and the energy.
"We know it's crosstown but it's just another game," he said. "It gets us where we want to go but if we blow that thing up and make it bigger than it is, we are in trouble. We just need to go about our business and get things done. Yes, it's crosstown, it's big. But it's going to be about who can block out the noise and take care of business."
Taking care of business for the Bruins will mean slowing down Helena High's offense which is led by Kaden Huot. So far this season he's got 20 touchdown passes (two shy of a Helena single-season record) and 1,662 passing yards. The 6-foot-4 quarterback is also the Bengals leading rusher with 514 yards and seven scores, making him even more dangerous to defend.
"Everything goes through Huot," Mihelish said. "He is the guy. He can throw, he can run and if you concentrate on just one guy you'll be in trouble because they have a solid running game and receivers but Kaden Huot, he's the real deal. He's a difference maker."
Over time, the one thing that tends to stop elite-level quarterbacks is an elite pass rush and it just so happens that Huot will see that Friday night.
The Bruins have three pass rushers with at least eight sacks and are led by the 14 of Talon Marsh, which leads all of Class AA.
"It's a historic rivalry," Marsh said. "Many legends have played in this game coming from both sides. Huot is one of the best quarterbacks in the state but if we play good defense, we can do well against him."
Between Marsh, Cade Soper (8), Henry Gross (8) and Cunningham (4) there is 34 sacks and those four will be charged with harassing Huot as he attempts to find receivers like Chase McGurran, Cade Holland, Carson Anderson and Evans, who showed last week he's a threat as a runner and receiver.
McGurran, a Helena High senior and two-way all-state performer, is another that is looking to leave a lasting legacy in crosstown.
"Being a senior, it's a little different," he said. "Going out on top is big for us. We have played a couple that have meant a lot too and this year, it would be great to cap it off."
And while people always remember the big plays and the touchdowns, it often comes down to the team that plays a cleaner game.
"A lot of times wins come down to who makes less mistakes," Helena's Josh Goleman said. "It's who can play their best and walk out with the fewest errors."
Another two-way standout for Helena High, Goleman, doesn't want to experience another crosstown loss like in his sophomore season when CHS won 7-6.
"Losing one, it hurts," he said. "It sucks. Everyone in town knows you lost but when you win, it's great. You know you beat the team from across the town and it's a great feeing to have."
And as a senior, he expects it to mean even more, "It's just extra special because it's the last time you get to play in front of your entire hometown."
Capital has a fearsome defense which allows just 12.7 ppg, but so does Helena High (14 ppg) and the Bengals have 28 sacks of their own this season.
Six of those belong to senior Forrest Suero who is tied with Tim Tamol for the team lead with six.
"This is one of the biggest moments of our senior career," Suero said. "These are our crosstown rivals — there's nothing better than that."
Evans, who will be joining his quarterback, Huot, in playing for the Montana Grizzlies next fall, has 100 tackles to his credit, as well as 19 tackles for loss and three sacks.
As the son of Helena's head coach, he's lived this rivalry his entire life, perhaps more than any other player on the field Friday night.
"It's kind of weird, I have been watching (crosstown games) for the last 10 years," Evans said. "We just want to win the town more than anything. That rivalry has always been there. Even when we go to the student section for volleyball, it's there, so we want to win the town."
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Vigilante Stadium.
