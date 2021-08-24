HELENA — Ready or not, East Helena’s first varsity football season is right around the corner.
“Just like anything else in life, it’s coming,” Vigilante head coach Tyler Murray said. “Time doesn’t wait for anybody. We’re gonna put in the work to be ready for that and tell the kids and make sure that they know it’s gonna happen whether they’re ready or not, so let’s just be ready.”
Since the football program started in 2019, it has more or less been building toward Friday night’s home game against the Libby Loggers. It is a process that has, and will continue to, experience growing pains as the program is built.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work,” junior Kaeben Bushnell said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but that’s football, right? We’ve just been trying to work hard. It’s taken a lot of practice, a lot of different stuff.”
Murray, who most recently coached eight-man football at St. Ignatius, took over the team earlier this summer and has put together a roster of 40 players. Nearly half are juniors, with most having been with the program since its inception. Fourteen are freshmen.
“There’s been a whole bunch of growth, not even with just the kids. The whole athletic program has gotten better and better throughout the years,” junior Moases George said. “We started a new program, so it’s going to take some time to develop. It’s finally starting to feel like we’re getting more developed going into a varsity year.”
The team has seen many players participate in summer workouts, including two-a-days that wrapped up last Wednesday. This past weekend afforded East Helena the opportunity to scrimmage and try out its new offensive and defensive schemes.
Friday night also allowed fans and parents to get an extended look at the team that will usher in a new era of varsity football in East Helena.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with people that aren’t at the school that are excited,” Murray said. “They want to support us, they want to be at the games, they want to do extracurricular stuff on the side. They’re just ready for it to actually happen now.”
The Vigilantes are scheduled to play nine games as a member of the Class A Western division. Home game dates include Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 8 in addition to the home opener on Friday.
While no one really knows how this initial varsity season will shake out for the Vigilantes, using every opportunity to move the program forward figures to pay dividends for its future success. The players also just want to have fun and maybe win a couple games in the process. The coaching staff want to see core principles displayed by the team, win or lose.
“We have our East Commandments. Effort, attitude, smart, tough. If we can display that throughout the season -- whether we win or lose I don’t really care -- I just want to make sure our kids have great effort, great attitude and that they’re getting smarter and they’re showing toughness,” Murray said. “If we can do that, we’ll get there eventually...That’s what we wanna see this season.”
East Helena’s 2021 varsity football season is scheduled to begin on Friday at home against Libby. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.
“I think the community is very excited for the opportunity to have that and be able to pack the stands and watch varsity for the first time in Vigilante history,” Murray said. “I’m excited, I know they’re excited, I know the kids are excited. It’s just a good time to be a Vigilante.”
