MISSOULA — Hot Springs played two football games in 33 days from Sept. 5 through Wednesday and will now play two games within a 45-hour window when its second game ends around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Savage Heat will host Noxon at 6 p.m. Thursday in their first game since Sept. 12 and play at White Sulphur Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday, both of which are the result of games being rescheduled.
“It’s a really tight window,” Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said. “It’s kind of crazy to even think about doing that.”
Hot Springs and Noxon were supposed to play Sept. 19, but that game got postponed because of smoke from wildfires. Hot Springs thought its game against WSS was Oct. 3, but WSS thought it was Oct. 10, according to Lawson, so they stuck with Oct. 10 because WSS has been planning for that game to be its homecoming.
That means Hot Springs has had three weeks without a game because it had a bye week scheduled for Sept. 26. Noxon last played Friday.
“It is what it is,” Lawson said. “We’ve got to play whenever we have opportunities because we don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID or something. Hopefully we are just able to finish the season.”
Hot Springs spent last week preparing for both Noxon and WSS, trying to make sure to not confuse which game plan is for which team. The Savage Heat have been focusing on Noxon this week and will go back to working on WSS with a walkthrough Friday.
“It’s definitely some creative thinking to find out the right way to do this,” Lawson said. “The kids are working hard and are in good spirits to practice without playing games. They’ve done a good job and are ready to play. They’re hungry, so they’re up for the challenge this week.”
In limited playing time, Hot Springs junior running back Kyle Lawson has 10 touchdowns in two games. Junior quarterback Jack McAllister and linebacker Lincoln Slonaker have been key cogs.
Hot Springs (2-0), WSS (3-0) and Noxon (2-1) have already qualified for the three playoff spots out of the west, according to Lawson, but seeding is still up for grabs. They’re each going to play only four regular-season games at most in the conference that’s down to five teams because Lincoln and Lima are playing junior varsity schedules and Sheridan moved up to 8-Man.
The playoffs begin Oct. 23 or 24 depending on where a team is seeded.
“It’s been a long layoff for us,” Lawson said about last playing Sept. 12. “We’re hungry. We’re ready to play a game. But with playing only a few games this year, are we even going to be playoff ready?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.