HELENA — For decades, Scott Evans has been synonymous with Helena High football as both a long-time assistant and for the past four years as head coach.
But after a stellar run of nearly 30 years as a teacher and coach for Helena High, Evans is stepping aside as the Helena Public Schools sent out a press release announcing the move on Thursday afternoon.
"You know, I've been around in this building since 1993," Evans said Thursday. "I'll have 29 years worth of teaching in and it's time for me to step away from the classroom and I'm a firm believer that the head football coach at Helena High School should be a guy in the school. I'm not going to be selfish about my reasoning for being a head coach. I love what my job is. I love the kids and the program, but at the same point in time, somebody else can do just as good a job as me and they will be in the building and that's important to me."
In Evans final season at the helm, the Bengals posted an overall record of 9-3 in addition to making the Class AA semifinals before losing to Billings West.
After serving as an assistant and defensive coordinator for Tony Arntson, Evans took over as head coach in 2018 and led the Bengals to the first of two semifinal appearances in four years.
"I was a running backs coach, sophomore offensive coordinator, I helped coached the O-line at one point in time," Evans said. "Then I became defensive coordinator in 2002 and held that position until I became the head coach. So I had three phases of my career: I was an offensive coach, a defensive coordinator and then the head coach."
Evans compiled an overall record of 30-13 and was 4-4 in the postseason.
Over the past few seasons, Evans has also gotten the chance to coach two of his sons, Marcus and Zachary.
Zachary Evans was the Independent Record's All-Area Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and signed with the Montana Grizzlies in the 2021 recruiting class.
Then, in the 2022 class, Marcus Evans, who shared the IR Defensive Player of the Year award after this past season, followed suit and signed with the Griz on Wednesday after committing over the summer.
With both players headed off to college, as well as another son who also attends the University of Montana, the timing just seemed right.
"My wife and I and our family have been talking about it for a couple of years now," Scott Evans said. "We looked at our situation and what was best for our family and it just so happened that all our boys are in Missoula. I got two boys playing for the Griz and another son who plays orchestra for the Griz, so I wanted to have the chance to support them. And I'll also be a grandpa in February. My oldest son is going to have our first grandchild and it's just a cool moment in my life to be able to make this decision."
Evans said he told his coaching staff Wednesday evening, then told his players in a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
"There were a lot of hugs and a lot of tears," he said. "I'd like to tell ya that I gave a great speech that will change their life but I didn't. It was more me breaking up than anything. I just told them it was my time."
Evans and the Bengals never did break the lengthy drought without a state championship in football, but his list of achievements is lengthy and what he'll cherish most has nothing to do with wins and losses.
"It's the relationships," he said. "Kids that I get to see go on. I could name so many kids and the impact of seeing them with their families and coaching some of their sons. It's a lasting legacy of people. The wins and losses are things you remember. You remember games you and won and games you lost, but there are so many great people I have been involved with from the kids to the parents to the assistant coaches. It's aways been about the people."
