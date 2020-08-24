BUTTE — No coach wants to open their season with a loss. But Don Peoples Jr., Butte Central’s head football coach, feels that his team doesn’t have a choice.
On Monday afternoon, Central announced that it was forfeiting its season-opening Western A game against Hamilton which was set to take place Friday on the road. In a release, Central cited a mixture of “training restrictions” during the summer months as well as “limited practice opportunities” sparked by wildfire smoke that has engulfed the state the past week. On Monday, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality categorized the air quality in both Butte and Hamilton as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”'
“Because of the training restrictions that were in place over the summer months, we have come to the conclusion that our team just won’t be ready to compete after just 2 weeks of practice,” Central activities director Chad Petersen said in the release.
The Montana High School Association’s Return to Fall Activities Guidelines states that “if a school refuses to go to a location where contests are allowed it will be considered a forfeit.” By calling off its game against Hamilton, Central became the first team in the state to enact this rule. The forfeit will be recorded as a 21-0 win for Hamilton.
With the Maroons’ first game against the Broncs officially nixed, Central is now slated to begin its season with an 0-1 record at home against Frenchtown on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Peoples said that the decision to call off its first game was collectively made by him, Petersen and Central principal J.P. Williams on Monday.
“We certainly don’t want to start out the season with a loss in the column,” Peoples said on Monday shortly after Butte Central issued its release. “But for the long-term betterment of our season and making sure our kids are safe and prepared to play, it was the smart thing to do. We really deliberated hard all week. We live for Friday nights but I think we just had to sit down and say ‘we need to do what’s best for the kids.’”
Bryce Carver, Hamilton’s head football coach, said he was disappointed that his team wasn’t going to be able to open its season on Friday, especially with the state of uncertainty cast by the Coronavirus pandemic meaning that, in the world of sports, tomorrow is never guaranteed.
“It’s just really unfortunate for our kids to lose a game when we’re not sure we’re going to even have an opportunity to play next week,” said Carver.
Peoples said that during a Saturday scrimmage he observed his team “didn’t have the juice that would normally have.” Stifling smoke from an 11,000-acre wildfire in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest as well as a slew of disastrous wildfires raging across Northern California has blanketed southwest Montana.
“We can’t condition right now because of air quality,” Peoples said. “This smoke will be a battle for sure.”
Peoples said that Central likely would have forfeited its opener even if air quality wasn’t an issue. For him, the cancellation of summer camps was the more pressing problem.
In a normal season, Central would have had some 20 days of padded practices on the books between its summer camps and 7-on-7’s before beginning fall practices. This year, they had zero due to cancellations spurred by COVID-19 restrictions.
The Maroons held their first fall practice on Aug. 14, two weeks and 12 scheduled practices before they were set to take on Hamilton in the opener. For Peoples, it just wasn’t enough time to safely prepare his team.
“We didn’t have anything that resembled a normal summer with camps,” Peoples said. “Our kids were fantastic in the weight room but we just didn’t have a normal summer.”
Peoples said that restrictions were put on his team this summer by the Catholic Diocese of Helena that prohibited any kind of competition or training between teams form different schools. In a typical summer, Peoples said his team would participate in around a dozen 7 on 7’s with players from other schools such as Butte High or Jefferson High.
Peoples referred to the Diocese’ decision as “a very smart approach in light of the pandemic” but pointed out that it denied his players a considerable amount of critical practice time.
In an email to 406mtsports.com, Travis Blome, Hamilton High School activities director, said that, "Butte Central informed me that they are not physically ready to play. Obviously we are disappointed but there isn't much we can do about it."
Both Butte Central and Hamilton advanced to the Class A playoffs last season. Butte was defeated by Libby 49-28 in the opening round while Hamilton made it to the semifinals before falling to eventual Class A champion Miles City 28-14.
