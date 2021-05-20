HELENA — Helena High's Marcus Evans is one of the highest-rated football recruits in the state of Montana in the 2022 recruiting class and on Thursday, he announced his verbal commitment to the Montana Grizzlies.
Evans earned Second-Team All-State honors in Class AA and was First-Team Western AA last season for the Bengals as the linebacker racked up 84 tackles, caused three forced fumbles, had two sacks and an interception. He was also credited with 13 pressures, as well as a rushing touchdown.
Evans announced his commitment to the Griz via twitter.
I wanna start out by saying thank you to my family and all my coaches and teammates throughout my life. After a long talk with my family, I have decided to commit to the University of Montana to continue my academic and athletic career @MontanaGrizFB #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/JRcI0lBBqW— Marcus Evans (@MarcusEvans37) May 20, 2021
"I have been thinking about it a lot recently," Evans said of his decision. "And I talked with my parents and there really wasn't anything holding me back. So I just did it."
While Evans had interest from Frontier schools such as Carroll College, Montana Western and Montana Tech, as well as talking some to Montana State, the Griz offered a scholarship early during his junior season, which proved hard to pass up.
"It's kind of hard to turn down a football team with such a great legacy," he said. "They also have what I wanted to study so that helped."
According to 247 sports, Evans is a two-star prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Montana for the class of 2022.
His brother Zachary Evans also signed with the Griz in the class of 2021. Additionally, this stepbrother, Fischer Friend, will be in the UM marching band after receiving a music scholarship.
"Having both of my brothers there will be really cool," Evans said. "But mostly, I just wanted to go to a team I felt comfortable with. They (the Griz) always made me feel really welcome."
Marcus, who is the son of former Montana Western standout and Helena High head coach Scott Evans, was also recently elected as a team captain for Helena High heading into next season.
Marcus and his brother Zachary are both throwers for the Helena High track team and will be taking part in the Western AA Divisionals this week, a topic that came up in a call Marcus had with Griz head coach Bobby Hauck.
"I just got off the phone with (Hauck)," he said. "We talked about track and just how he's excited to have me."
That excitement, is mutual.
"I'm going to get to play with some of the top players in a major conference," Evans said. "And one of the best teams in that conference and it's just an honor to play at that level."
