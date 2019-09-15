BOZEMAN – Analyzed individually, the recent season-long football forfeitures by Grass Range-Winnett, Lame Deer and Livingston high schools shouldn't be a code-red clarion call for panic in the Montana sporting community.
All are easily dismissed as one-off aberrations, unsettling though they might be and painful for the players affected.
In the grand scheme?
Well, suppose they portend a more ominous trend.
Suppose that high school football as a community anchor are gradually headed for the dustbin of history, along with the horse and buggy, Blockbuster video and rotary phones.
Suppose we are transitioning toward a world without football or even sports residing on the margins of our culture along with orchestra, debate and robotics.
Unfathomable? Yes, even as the Flathead Beacon reports a second consecutive year of declining football participation in Montana.
Then again, perhaps we should start to imagine the once-unimaginable.
After all, America once was a land without organized sports. Nowhere is it etched in granite that the games we play remain an indelible part of our cultural fabric.
Times change. We evolve.
From the reactions, nobody is ready to concede the possibility just yet.
We blame specialization. Or uncommitted coaches. Or uncommitted parents.
Or Millennials.
They’re blamed for everything else, right?
Yet if that’s the narrative as we watch numbers dwindle, then our underlying assumption is that sports truly are a permanent pillar of society and that if we were doing everything the way we should – the way we used to – then all will be right with Friday nights again.
But what if forfeited seasons arew the new reality?
What if a million other activities for kids to do means a million opportunities for distraction compared to a yesteryear when everyone in a small town went to the the big game and then cruised the main drag and/or opened a six-pack behind the Tastee-Freez?
As noted earlier, the three forfeited seasons aren’t necessarily cautionary tales by themselves.
Lame Deer? The oblong ball has never had the same cachet as the round ball on the Intermountain West’s Indian reservations, including the Northern Cheyenne, where with an occasional exception there are but two sports calendars: Basketball and basketball offseason.
Hoops have been deeply imbedded in tribal cultures since the Jesuit missionaries brought the sport to the West. The game represents the unfettered freedoms that once were, albeit within the confines of 94-x-50 boundaries.
Check out the universally lopsided football scores in the season’s first two weeks to fully appreciate the tribes’ lack of passion for football.
On the flip side, water will flow uphill before the Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Sioux, Blackfeet or any other Montana tribe forfeits a basketball season, so there's a beacon of hope for sports.
Livingston? Once upon a time, when it was a gritty railroad town, Livingston produced the world’s fastest human, tough-as-nails football players and basketball stars who ran like the winds that howl off the Yellowstone Plateau.
In the 1960s, Larry Questad ran to Olympic fame. In 1975, Livingston won its last state football championship. In the 1980s, the Ferch brothers produced epic run-and-gun showdowns in busting-at-the-seams gymnasiums against the mystical Jonathan Takes Enemy and Hardin, both sides wearing out scoreboard bulbs.
Then the railroad pulled out and by then already in town were Peter Fonda and Jeff Bridges and Sam Peckinpah and Thomas McGuane and Margot Kidder and Russell Chatham and Richard Brautigan and Jim Harrison and then came A River Runs Through It and, well, everything changed.
All towns are not created alike and a reinvented Livingston doesn’t revolve around its high school like it once did – and likely never will.
More of its youths have 13-foot rafts than 13-foot jump shots.
And that’s OK. Livingston has great kids and it’s as livable as any community in Montana, even when the gales of December are mangling the Cenex and McDonald’s interstate signs and Frisbee-ing them off to Big Timber and Greycliff.
Livingston, in fact, might be an early precursor to inevitable destinies for Lewistown, Dillon and a host of other Montana towns. They’re just waiting to be discovered by outsiders as an increasingly crowded nation craves open spaces and magical backdrops for intrinsic reasons they might not fully grasp.
Which brings me to …
Grass Range-Winnett? Simply the latest reflection of vanishing rural populations in Montana.
Seemingly a contradiction, yes, but I’m convinced that one day even these isolated little communities have the potential to experience remarkable rebirths, for the aforementioned reason.
Such rebirths will be fostered by technology that allows people to live and work anywhere they wish, and where better to put down roots in a mad, mad world than the Last Best Place? Yet that same technology also offers a wide variety of extra-curricular outlets that chip away at sports participation.
No longer will these communities be so homogenous. And no longer, it stands to reason, will the newcomers' seasons revolve around the schools and their sports.
We’re already witnessing this phenomenon in our largest, fastest-growing cities, where high school bleachers have a fraction of the attendance they once enjoyed. Where Billings once was a big small town revolving around its high schools, today it’s a small big city looking for team to fill a sports vacuum.
Livingston and Lame Deer in particular are putting on a resolute face, but suppose they never play a football game again?
It's probably OK.
Livingston will still have driftboats and Lame Deer will still have basketball.
Times change. We evolve.
We’ve gotten along just fine without Blockbuster, rotary phones and buggy whips, haven’t we?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.