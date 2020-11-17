MISSOULA — As the large lights were shut off last Friday at Missoula County Stadium, Dane Oliver yelled over to one of the field staff to leave them on for just a few more minutes.
"Let them enjoy this," the Missoula Sentinel football coach said as reporters got set up to do post-game interviews with him after his team won a Class AA semifinal playoff game. The field staff obliged the ninth-year skipper and turned them back on, giving the Spartans a few more minutes with family and friends.
It was not for long, as it's good practice these days to get folks out of any area where they're congregating. But even in those fleeting moments, it was a shared feeling of euphoria among the Spartan faithful.
I mean, how could it not be? For the first time in 36 years, Sentinel will play for a state football championship. It's the first time in 26 years a Missoula school has made the Class AA title tilt.
Those numbers have been repeated a lot lately, but they're worth repeating. What is going on with the Spartans this year is quite literally unprecedented in the modern era, depending, of course, on what your definition of the modern era is.
In any case, it has been a long time coming. When Oliver joined the Spartans football program as an assistant, it was a squad coming off a 28-game losing streak that spanned three seasons.
The streak finally broke in a 33-7 win over Kalispell Glacier on Oct. 19, 2007 and the Spartans managed to get into the playoffs for the first time in 20 years during the 2009-10 season.
Oliver took the reins two years later and Sentinel has since established itself as a football power in the western half of the state. The program building has been impressive and the result of a massive amount of work by everyone involved.
In an alternate reality it seems likely this would have been the team to truly establish high-level high school football returned to the forefront of the athletic consciousness in Missoula. The Spartans were an incredible team last year as well and only a few plays away from playing Butte for the state title game.
But it's no secret Missoula's Class AA teams have struggled to draw large crowds over the years. Having the University of Montana football program in town has to be hard to compete with as well and programs have struggled to retain athletes. There is no blame here and people like to show up for a winner, no matter what the town.
Take Butte, for example. Sure, the Mining City has a rich and deep high school athletic culture, but Naranche Stadium was not quite filled to the brim during the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bulldogs quietly put in the work that would eventually deliver a state championship game on their home field in 2019.
Early in the 2019 season as Butte started winning games and winning them big, the fans began to show up in droves and by midway through the season the Bulldogs were playing in front of larger crowds than some college football teams. If you wanted to park somewhere within a couple blocks of Naranche, you better had show up at least 45 minutes early.
Sans the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar story could have played out in Missoula. The three Class AA football teams in the city all play an exciting brand of football and are each led by good coaches who deal with a variety of challenges at their schools.
Fans would have come back and packed out the house, especially for Sentinel's home playoff games against Great Falls and Billings Senior. That's not even to mention the overall success of the Spartans athletic programs this year. I would be remiss not to mention Sentinel's cross country and golf programs and the success they found this year.
While certainly disappointing, it's important to note that far graver things have befallen our country and been at the forefront of our collective consciousness over the past nine months. Football is still just a game, but it is a game that occasionally has the chance to help galvanize the community.
And while only a few spectators will — rightly — be let in to Daylis Stadium on Friday night in Billings as the Spartans take on Billings West, it is important to note one thing: Those Sentinel Spartans will certainly get to enjoy this.
