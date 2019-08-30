BILLINGS — The Kalispell Glacier football team came into this season trying to get off to a good start — focused more on the first few games of the season then the first few minutes of the opener, said junior quarterback JT Allen.
Why not both?
Allen threw four touchdown passes in a 47-6 Class AA win for Glacier over Billings Skyview on Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Skyview was called for encroachment on the first play from scrimmage, and Glacier seized control from there. The Wolfpack scored on their first three drives, while the Falcons needed as many tries to gain positive yardage. Skyview’s third drive ended in a lost fumble.
Glacier’s 20-0 first quarter lead grew to 41-0 at halftime and 47-0 midway through the third quarter.
“Starting as a junior quarterback was kind of nerve-wracking at first, but once we got that first drive, went down and scored, we just kept rolling,” Allen said. “I felt confident back there, and things were falling our way.”
Helena, which Glacier beat 48-14 in the fourth week of 2018, defeated the Wolfpack 21-7 in the first round of the State AA playoffs.
Allen, who was a backup all last season, completed 14 of 18 passes for 292 yards and no turnovers on Friday. Sophomore running back Jake Rendina rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, senior wide receiver Drew Deck caught four passes for 111 yards and a score and sophomore tight end Luke Bilau compiled 107 yards and a score on three receptions.
The Falcons used two quarterbacks on Friday: seniors Cole Allison and Brenner Bushfield. Alison went 4 for 6 for 40 yards, no TDs and an interception, while Bushfield was 6 of 8 for 31 yards and the lone TD.
“We had a plan to use two good quarterbacks who can do a lot of things,” said Skyview coach Nathan Wahl. “We just couldn’t get in the groove of moving the ball, so they weren’t able to quite do what I think they were capable of doing.”
Senior receiver Kolbe Kidgell (two catches, 23 yards) caught the TD pass, and Bushfield rushed for 62 yards on 20 carries. Senior running back Josh Macy finished with 28 yards on six catches and 13 yards on six rushes.
Skyview, which went 0-10 last season, has lost 12 straight games.
“What we put on the field today is not a good representation of what we can do,” Wahl said. “Us players, coaches, we’re all gonna look in the mirror.”
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Glacier's JT Allen
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings Skyview
Sign up for our high school sports newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest Montana prep sports news delivered to your email inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.