SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Panthers' first game of the 2021 8-Man season was a success, as they beat Choteau 27-25. The win did not come easily though, as it took overtime to knock off the Bulldogs.
Sheridan, which moved up to 8-Man from 6-Man last season, scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion which broke the 19-19 tie at the end of regulation. Choteau answered with a touchdown of its own but failed on the two-point conversion.
"Between 6-Man and 8-Man it's night and day, there's a lot of field out there in 6-Man," said the Panthers' Kaiden Batzler. "If you're fast then you score in 6-Man, it's a lot different like this."
Batzler scored three touchdowns for Sheridan, including the crucial rushing touchdown that gave the Panthers the lead in overtime.
Turnovers played a major role in the first quarter. Choteau hit Batzler and forced the ball loose, which they turned into the first touchdown of the game on a Carter Morgan run.
"Well, that was an exciting way to start the season and I'm glad we came out on top," said Sheridan coach Clay Pierson. "But my golly the turnovers were killing us. But we got a lot of learning done and they're growing up, I'm proud of them."
The Panthers looked to answer with a touchdown of their own late in the first quarter, but Choteau forced another fumble and worked its way down field. The Bulldogs ultimately punted, but took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
Perhaps looking to avenge his earlier turnover, Batzler turned a dump-off pass into a 30-yard gain to put his team in scoring position in the second quarter. Two plays later, Batzler caught Sheridan’s first touchdown of the season to tie the game at seven.
"From playing football I know that if you have a mishap early, you have to brush it off and keep going," Batzler said. "It can really mess with your head going forward, so after that fumble I did my best to brush it off and I was holding onto the ball the rest of the game."
Choteau's Jefferey Colesworthy broke three tackles on his way to the 2-yard line in the second quarter, where Morgan ran for his second touchdown two plays later. The score gave Choteau a 13-7 lead after their PAT attempt was blocked.
With less than a minute remaining in the half, it was Batzler who shined for Sheridan once again. He caught a deep pass from freshman quarterback Trey Schrank and ran the rest of the way for a touchdown, tying the game at 13 at halftime. Sheridan’s PAT attempt was also blocked.
While it was Sheridan that struggled with ball security in the first half, Choteau had its share of offensive mistakes in the second. A Choteau fumble led to a big run for Sheridan's Henry Sutton and eventually a rushing touchdown for the Panthers. The Bulldogs turned the ball over again in the third quarter via interception.
"We have to work on ball security, we'll be working on those types of drills in practice," said Pierson. "But I'm proud of how they finished, they could've held their heads down, but they stuck with it and got a big stop on the last play."
Sheridan led 19-13 after three quarters. Neither team scored until Choteau's Jacob Beattie found Colesworthy in the endzone with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
Sheridan had time for a few plays before time expired but fumbled the ball on the kickoff return. Luckily for the Panthers, they were able to hold off the Bulldogs in regulation and finish the game victoriously in overtime.
"This is my hometown and these are my boys, there's nothing like some football in a small town. I love it," Batzler said. "We got to stay late and work hard, I personally love it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.