MISSOULA — Kalispell Flathead appears to have a new football coach after three months without a leader.
Alex Cummings, a Missoula Big Sky grad, is being recommended to become the next head coach, Flathead athletic director Bryce Wilson said in a news release. The school board still has to make the hiring official.
"Alex is looking forward to building the Flathead football program and moving it forward as they compete each and every week," Wilson said.
Cummings was an assistant coach since 2015 for the Braves, coaching the offensive line. He went to Flathead to coach under Kyle Samson, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at MSU-Northern while Cummings played there after he graduated from Big Sky in 2009.
Cummings replaces Matt Upham, who went 2-8 in 2019 and 0-7 in 2020 in his two seasons as head coach. Upham had taken over for Samson, who accepted the head coaching job at Montana Tech after leading the Braves to the State AA runner-up finish in 2018.
Cummings was selected out of 20 candidates and seven people who got to interview with the football committee. The six-person group evaluating candidates included Wilson, wrestling coach Jeff Thompson, boys basketball coach Dirk Johnsrud and three others with ties to the school.
—Missoulian staff
