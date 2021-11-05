BUTTE — Despite a spirited comeback attempt, Butte's football season came to an end Friday night after the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack beat the Bulldogs 35-26 at Naranche Stadium in the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs.
Butte had a chance to tie the game with an extra point during the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but kicker Casey Kautzman's attempt was blocked by the Wolfpack. A touchdown and two-point conversion in the final two minutes sealed the win for Kalispell Glacier.
"Hats off to Glacier, they played hard," Butte coach Arie Grey said. "I'm proud of our team for playing hard and playing fast. It will be hard to say goodbye to the senior class, they're a group of great players and great young men. I'm so proud of what they've done in their career."
The Bulldogs offense appeared to get downfield with ease in the first quarter, but were met with strong goal-line defense by the Wolfpack. Kicker Casey Kautzman made two chip-shot field goals from 20 and 22 yards, as the Bulldogs were kept out of the end zone in the first quarter.
Down by six points, Glacier’s Jake Rendina scored on a short run. After the PAT, the Wolfpack led 7-6.
Butte quarterback Jace Stenson took matters into his own hands on a 10-yard touchdown scramble in the second quarter. After another Rendina touchdown run, the Wolfpack led 14-13 at halftime.
"We let their big guy (Rendina) get going and against a team that good we can't allow that," Grey said. "We did a good job early in the game getting inside the 10, but also had to settle for field goals and that hurt us as well."
Glacier quarterback Gage Sliter found Luke Bilau on a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolfpack a 20-13 lead. The PAT attempt was blocked.
Cameron Gurnsey had a great third quarter and made two crucial catches, one of which went for 20 yards and a touchdown. But as soon as the Bulldogs tied the game at 20-20, Rendina broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run.
"They've come so far. The minute their junior season ended this senior class came together and decided to set the tone," Grey said. "They're some awesome kids who will go on to do some great stuff. They're just an awesome group of young men."
With only three minutes left in the game, it was Gurnsey who made another big play. Stenson found Gurnsey on a short touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs in position to tie the game. But the PAT attempt was blocked which left the Bulldogs down 27-26.
The Bulldogs used all of their timeouts in hopes to leave enough time on the clock to score once more, but Kalispell Glacier's Jake Turner ran for a 50-yard touchdown to give the Wolfpack a 33-26 lead. Rendina completed a two-point conversion to give the Wolfpack a 9-point lead and to secure the win, 35-26.
Desperate to make a play, Jace Stenson was called for intentional grounding in the final minute. He was sacked, then had his pass intercepted which gave the ball back to Kalispell Glacier with 40 seconds remaining.
"It's going to be tough but I look at these underclassmen and these young guys, they were able to really learn from this senior class," Grey said. "So right now I want us to celebrate them as best we can and continue to get better as we go forward."
Jake Rendina accounted for a bulk of the Wolfpack's yards. He rushed for over 100 yards, three touchdowns and the two-point conversion that put the game out of reach.
Gurnsey caught two touchdown passes from Stenson, who also ran for a touchdown. Kautzman went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts. Both Stenson and Gurnsey are expected to return to the team next season as seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.