HELENA — Everything was going reasonably well for the Helena Capital football team during its season opener.
The Bruins were staying with Kalispell Glacier and its all-conference quarterback JT Allen.
But then the fourth quarter arrived.
Capital watched as the Wolfpack took advantage of turnovers as they scored 29 consecutive points that led to a 43-20 win on Friday night at Legends Stadium.
“We are going to make mistakes (this season) but we have to get to a point where we are not making the big mistakes,” Capital coach Kyle Mihelish said.
The Bruins were coming into this season with many new faces including senior quarterback Matt Burton who took over for Bridger Grovom.
Right away Butron showed off his speed with two big runs but could not get into the endzone.
It was both teams’ defenses that highlighted the first quarter. The Bruins came away with an interception but turned it right back over when they fumbled after a completed catch.
Finally in the second quarter, Glacier was the first to get into the end zone after a 2-yard scamper by Jake Rendina.
Capital answered on the next possession when Burton threw a 31-yard pass to tie the score.
The Bruins’ momentum carried them through the quarter as the defense came up with a blocked punt and two plays later Tiegan Cozzie scored on a 1-yard rush.
But Glacier would not go away.
The Wolfpack put together one more score just before halftime when Allen orchestrated a 52-yard drive, culminating in a quarterback sneak over the goal line with eight seconds left.
Mihelish said he was proud of his team in the first half.
Capital regained the lead midway through the third quarter when Carson DeRosier scored on an 18-yard run to the outside. The point after attempt was no good.
Glacier took advantage of the mistake, marching down the field five minutes later and regaining the lead after its kick was good.
From there, the mistakes kept coming.
The Bruins mishandled a punt that gave the Wolfpack great field position where they eventually extended their lead to 29-20.
On the next Capital play, Cozzie fumbled leading to another Glacier touchdown.
The Wolfpack scored a third straight after Burton threw his first interception.
Capital’s loss against Glacier was the third over the last four meetings.
The Bruins will continue their season with a second straight road game on Sept. 18, this time against Missoula Sentinel.
“We have to learn from our mistakes and go out there Monday and get better,” Mihelish said. “We can’t worry about anyone else. We just have to worry about the Capital High Bruins.”
