KALISPELL — An 82-yard touchdown drive that lapsed from the third quarter into the fourth gave Kalispell Glacier the lead, and the Wolfpack fended off Billings Senior 21-14 on Friday in a first-round Class AA football playoff game at Legends Stadium.
Jake Rendina capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 11:48 remaining, which put Glacier ahead 14-7. Rendina earlier ran the ball to convert a fourth-and-3 play at Senior’s 28, and quarterback Gage Sliter then scrambled inside the 10, which set up Rendina’s eventual go-ahead score.
The Wolfpack got the ball back, and after a defensive pass interference penalty Sliter found Jake Turner with a 54-yard bomb for another touchdown that gave Glacier a 14-point advantage.
Senior answered on its ensuing possession by taking advantage of a short field. Peyton Oakley ran for a 6-yard touchdown to pull the Broncs within 21-14.
Senior’s Vincent Meza then intercepted a tipped ball near midfield with about 6:30 remaining. The Broncs moved inside the 15, but on fourth and 14 a trick-play pass was intercepted by Glacier with under 4:30 to go, which all but sealed the outcome.
Glacier made the defensive play of the game with just seconds remaining in the second quarter when it stopped Senior running back Jacob Miller at the goal line on fourth down.
Miller scored on an 11-yard run in the second quarter, which tied the game 7-7.
Glacier grabbed the lead in the first quarter when Sliter found tight end Luke Bilau for a 16-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-9 play.
Sliter finished with 236 passing yards, 101 to Connor Sullivan. Rendina rushed for 95 yards. Miller had 103 rushing yards for Senior while Oakley passed for 140.
Glacier, the No. 4 seed from the West, improved to 7-3. Senior, the No. 5 seed from the East, finished the season with a 5-5 record.
