MISSOULA — The Missoula Big Sky football team saw its season come to an end with a 63-0 loss at Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Friday night.
The Eagles struggled to get anything going offensively in spotting the Wolfpack a 35-0 halftime lead. In contrast, Glacier, which was blown out at home by top-ranked Missoula Sentinel just a week earlier, showed impressive balance with its passing and running attacks.
The Wolfpack broke a scoreless tie midway through the first period when JT Allen threw a 53-yard TD pass to Jake Turner. Patrick Rohrbach added the point after.
Glacier made it 14-0 late in the first quarter when Jake Rendina scored on a 2-yard burst. The highlight of the drive was a 43-yard pass reception by Connor Sullivan to the Big Sky 21-yard line.
Big Sky looked as if it might score midway through the second frame, but a 66-yard drive stalled when the Eagles couldn't convert on 4th and 2. Rendina responded with his second touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Allen threw his second touchdown pass with just under 2 minutes left in the half. Mason Naomi was the receiver on the 25-yard aerial strike.
The Wolfpack added one more touchdown in the first half with 2 seconds left. Tyler Hausman's interception set the stage for a quick drive. Jake Turner's 46-yard reception set up Rendina's 12-yard TD scamper.
Glacier poured it on in the second half. Rendina scored on a 45-yard run out of the wildcat formation early in the third quarter and George Herne gathered in an 87-yard TD pass late in the period.
Wyatt Thomasen scored on a 36-yard run early in the fourth frame to make the score 55-0. Sullivan added a 40-yard interception return for TD with 7:36 left.
Glacier finished with 602 total yards to Big Sky's 216. Allen completed 16 of 21 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns.
Big Sky finished with a record of 2-6. Glacier improved to 6-2 and advanced to next weekend's quarterfinal round.
