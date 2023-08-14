Believe it or not, Butte sports fans, but high school sports are officially back.

You could actually say that the high school sports season kicked off last Friday night at 12 a.m. That's when the Butte Bulldogs football team took to Naranche Stadium for the first time, on what was the first day of official practice.

Monday was the first day of competition in fall sports, as high school golf got underway. Butte actually hosted one of the first tournaments Monday at Highland View.

That's all to say that high school sports fans don't have to wait much longer for the return of football, volleyball, cross country, and soccer too. Local teams will be taking part in each of those sports this fall and here's a look at some of the key storylines to follow as high school sports are back.

Tee time

Last year was a memorable year for local high school golf, mostly because the Butte Bulldogs. Jack Prigge put together a comeback for the ages at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena, erasing an eight-shot lead on the final day to win the Class AA state championship.

As a team, the Bulldogs took third. Replacing Prigge, the top Class AA golfer in the state last season, won't be easy. However, Butte had two other veterans who competed at state, slated to return in Chase Choquette, a talented player that finished one stroke shy of earning all-state honors as a freshman, as well as Brenner Booth who took 23rd last season for the Bulldogs.

It will be an uphill climb once again for the Maroons, who had just one golfer make state last season. That was freshman Will McGree who posted a two-round total of 191 last year at the Class A state meet.

Both the Bulldogs and Maroons got their seasons underway Monday. The Maroons took sixth in the Butte Central Invite to open the season. McGree finished ninth after shooting an 82. Livingston won the meet, with the Butte JV boys taking second. Dillon took home the girls team title, led by Skylar LaPierre who was the high finisher for the Beavers (4th, 88) who posted a team total of 386 compared to 399 for Frenchtown.

Can Butte and Butte Central bounce back?

The Friday Night lights are one of the great things about high school athletics and Butte area sports fans will be watching football under the lights very soon.

High school football fans won't have to wait long for the first game in the Mining City as the Maroons will host Ronan on Aug. 25. Butte will travel to Billings West to open the season, before opening its home slate the next Friday.

Butte High, which posted a 5-6 record last season, will be replacing starting quarterback and do-everything standout Jace Stenson. Senior Bo Demarais got the backup snaps last season and is in line to start for the Bulldogs, who boast one of the top tight ends in the state in Hudson Luedtke.

As a freshman, Luedtke caught 42 passes for 528 yards and six touchdowns. Another freshman, Cayde Stajcar is also back after being third on the team in receptions (31) and yards (433).

Additionally, Trey Hansen returns as the second-leading rusher for Butte, which advanced to Class AA quarterfinals last season before losing to the eventual state champion Helena Capital Bruins, 28-14.

As far as Butte Central, the Maroons are coming off a 1-7 campaign and will be looking to avoid a losing season for the first time since 2019, when they last made the State A playoffs.

Can Dillon and Jefferson take the next step?

Something else that might be hard to believe, outside of the fact that fall sports have returned, is the fact that the Dillon Beavers haven't won a Class A state football championship since the days of Troy Andersen (2016).

Heck, a team from the Butte area, which also tends to include Jefferson, Dillon, Anaconda, and Whitehall, hasn't reached a state championship football game since 2019, when Tommy Mellott quarterbacked the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish.

Led by head coach Zack McRae, Dillon has made the quarterfinals the past couple of seasons. Hamilton has been the kryptonite as the Broncs have won three in a row over their Southwest A division rivals. That of course, has forced Dillon into earlier road playoff games, and the Beavers, despite going 8-2, failed to reach the semifinals last season after a loss to Billings Central.

Eli Nourse and Treyton Graham have graduated, but Kee Christiansen, the talented dual-threat quarterback will lead the show once again for the Beavers, who also have Kale Konen, a running back who can do damage as a runner and receiver.

Christiansen passed for 1,964 yards last season, plus led the Beavers in rushing yards with 634. He accounted for 31 total touchdowns but did throw 15 interceptions. Cooper Anderson is name to know on the defensive side of the ball.

Dillon won seven of its eight games last season by double digits and a few by the mercy rule too. The Beavers just have to start beating the best in Class A football again, which will be a storyline to follow this season.

However, the Beavers aren't the only local contender. Jefferson, along with Whitehall, made the Class B playoffs last season. The Panthers are two-time semifinalists, but were eliminated by Florence-Carlton, the eventual champs, last season.

Yet, Luke Oxarart returns as an all-state performer. He threw for 992 yards last season and nine touchdowns, but also ran for 952 yards and scored 13 times, making him a dangerous dual-threat.

The Panthers also boast Dalton Noble, one of the top recruits in the state. The two-way lineman is ranked as a two-star prospect by 247 Sports and already has offers from Montana, Montana State, Idaho, Army, and Columbia.

Will a local volleyball team get back to state?

The closest team to Butte that made the state volleyball tournament last season was Manhattan Christian, which took home another state championship in Class C.

However, both Butte teams, Jefferson, Dillon, Anaconda, and Whitehall all came up short. Jefferson came the closest as the Panthers fell one win shy thanks to Elkhorn rival Townsend, which ended their season at divisionals.

Jefferson is used to being in Bozeman for the All-Class state tournament in November and is set for return MacKenzie Layng, Cameron Toney, and Arena Faler, who led JHS with 296 kills last season.

The Southern B is always difficult, but since the Panthers should contend for a state berth again this season, along with Dillon, Butte, and Anaconda which are all coming off winning seasons in 2022.

New faces, new places

There are two head-coaching moves of note when it comes to local high school football and both are among the Class B ranks.

Dan Lacey has taken over as the new head coach of the Anaconda Copperheads. Lacey led Whitehall to three consecutive playoff appearances before taking the job with Anaconda. The Copperheads are just 3-21 over the past three seasons.

Taking his place is former Montana Western football player Jarrod Miotke who has previous head-coaching experience with West Yellowstone of the 6-man ranks. The Trojans also have a new volleyball head coach as Josie Jenkins has taken over as the head coach for Maddie Richtmyer. Jenkins was previously an assistant coach for Whitehall.

The first football games are allowed to be played on Aug. 24, which is the same date that volleyball and cross country can also begin competition.