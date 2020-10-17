BILLINGS — Camden Capser felt like he was going to vomit Thursday night.
The Billings Central senior was less than 24 hours away from not just one but two of his biggest games this season. At noon, Capser and the Central boys soccer team took on Bigfork in the Class A state quarterfinals at Amend Park. At 7 p.m., the No. 3-ranked Central football team faced No. 2 Miles City at Lockwood Stadium.
“One of the most stressful weeks of my life,” Capser told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Saturday.
Capser was nervous but confident going into his sports-filled Friday, and his optimism was validated. He scored the final two goals in the soccer game, turning a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 Rams win. Hours later, he was more of a victory cigar than a star, going 6 for 6 on point-after attempts in the Central football team's 42-0 win over the defending State A champion.
“Yesterday was one of the craziest, most fun, best days I’ve ever had athletically,” Capser said.
Capser has played soccer since he was 3 years old, but football has become his “first love,” he said. He owns the unofficial Montana high school record for most career made PATs, and he committed to the University of Montana to continue his place-kicking career.
That football focus is one of the reasons why Capser was more nervous for Friday’s football game than the soccer matchup. It’s still the regular season for football, but the Miles City game had postseason implications. Plus, the Cowboys looked like the Rams’ toughest opponent, and they beat Central 41-10 last year.
Football also weighs on Capser because he plays such a small role compared to soccer. He can single-handedly determine the outcome of a soccer game, as he showed Friday, and even when he doesn’t score, Capser often has possession, makes passes and requires the full attention of opposing defenders. In football, all he does is blast kickoffs (usually for touchbacks), boot PATs and occasionally attempt field goals.
“Football is a little more stressful,” he said. “I don’t have that much ability to change the game.”
Capser scored his first goal against Bigfork early in the second half of Friday’s game. His stress didn’t dissipate until he scored his second goal with about five minutes to go.
He and his teammates celebrated the win at Buffalo Wild Wings. Then he went through cryotherapy and locked in for Miles City.
“I had to put my soccer win behind me,” he said. “I needed to completely switch my mindset from soccer to football.”
The odds were high that Capser would kick a pivotal field goal against the Cowboys, he thought prior to kickoff. His teammates made his night easy.
“I can speak for most of my team, we thought it would be a lot closer,” Capser said. “Sometimes I do get a little selfish and think, ‘Man, it would be cool to be a hero.’"
He might get a chance in a couple weeks.
The Central soccer team will play at Columbia Falls in next week’s semifinals. If the Rams win, they’ll host the State A title game the following weekend. The championship date is not set, but Casper believes it will take place on the same day as (and hours before) Central’s first-round playoff football game.
That opportunity would simply be a bonus for Capser. After spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19, Capser wasn’t sure he’d get to play any soccer or football this fall. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus has spread rapidly through Montana the last few weeks and months, causing an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. Many high school games, and some seasons, have been called off as a result.
Capser fully understood his good fortune after Friday’s football game ended.
“I just feel so grateful for the opportunity to play and finish out my senior season,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.