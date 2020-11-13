BILLINGS — In retrospect, the origins of what is now an intense and longstanding football tussle between Billings Central and Laurel seem fairly ordinary.
On Friday, Sept. 14, 1951, the Rams and Locomotives met in Laurel for the first time on the gridiron. Central, then designated as a Class B team, prevailed 19-7 over its Class A opponent thanks in part to a game-clinching, 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by a slender halfback named Ruben Day.
But the two programs, separated by 15 miles of highway, have unquestionably become each other’s No. 1 rival, and have met 74 times on the football field since that night 69 years ago.
It will reach a crescendo on Saturday when the teams add a new chapter to the story: The Rams and Locomotives will go head-to-head for the first time in a state championship football game. The battle for Class A supremacy will kick off at 1 p.m. at Lockwood Stadium.
“It is unique and it is special,” said 19th-year Laurel coach Mike Ludwig. “Playing Billings Central, it’s exciting. It’s exciting for our players. They’re a good football program and they have been for many years.”
“It’s pretty special,” echoed Central coach Jim Stanton, also in his 19th year. “It’s been I don’t know how many years since we’ve been playing them, and I know we’ve matched up in the playoffs a couple times, but to have so much history between the teams it’s fitting to be able to play them in a championship game.”
No. 4 Laurel (7-1) is making its second consecutive appearance in the title tilt and fourth all-time. Miles City beat the visiting Locomotives 35-7 for the championship last November.
Coming off a 28-21 road win over top-ranked Hamilton in the semifinals last week, Laurel seeks to add another title to those it won in 1999 and 2002.
No. 2 Central (7-0) is making its 11th title game trip and its first since beating Hamilton for the crown just two years ago.
The Rams, who beat Miles City 17-10 last week, have won five state championships — in 2018, 2012, 2007, 1968, and in 1956 when they tied the Locomotives in the final game of the regular season to capture the title trophy in the absence of a playoff.
In the regular-season meeting between the teams this year, the Rams prevailed 28-14 on Laurel’s home turf. Central leads the all-time series 56-17-1, and is 3-1 against the Locos in four previous playoff matchups.
The history runs deep, but for both the Rams and Locomotives the unique nature of this particular contest is just outside noise.
Each team knows what it needs to do and is focused on finishing the job.
“The biggest key is always stopping the run. That’s how it is in most games with Central,” said Laurel linebacker and running back James Ochs. “They run the same plays but they run them really well. Offensively, it’s just stick with what we’ve always done — spread the ball around to everybody and play our game.”
“I expected it to be more low-scoring, and definitely a battle of the run games,” Central running back Brock Ping said. “I feel like it’s going to come down to whoever has the best defense and the best run game in the end, which is usually what happens in big championship games like this.”
With nearly 800 combined yards and nine touchdowns, Ochs and Beau Dantic fuel Laurel’s ground attack. But the player that makes it all go is senior quarterback Eli Aby.
Aby, who has committed to play football at Montana State, has thrown for 19 touchdowns and is completing better than 63% of his passes. Fast wideout Jack Waddell (11 TDs) is a constant threat, as is Emmet Renner.
Of the regular-season matchup with Central, Aby said Laurel must “do everything better. We didn’t play well on defense. Our offense couldn’t score. We got behind early in the game. But we’re a completely different team than we were back then. I think we’re playing the best we have all year right now.”
The Rams feel like they're playing some pretty good football, too.
Similarly, Central’s offense goes through quarterback Marcus Wittman. The steady senior has rushed for nine touchdowns, passed for eight and has turned the ball over only three times. Ping, a transfer from Billings Senior, combines with Derek Damjanovich to form the Rams’ top rushing tandem (974 combined yards).
Junior Brackenridge provides a big-play element at receiver. Another one to watch is diminutive Central safety Thomas Hubbard, who has intercepted seven passes with two returned for touchdowns.
“We’re going to have to limit our mistakes and not turn the ball over,” Wittman said of Central’s objective.
“Every Central/Laurel game is really intense,” Wittman added. “That’s just going to be amplified because it’s a state championship game and everything is on the line.”
What began in 1951 will reach a fever pitch on Saturday with a new chapter being written to an already historic rivalry.
