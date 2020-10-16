LAUREL — Kenny Chesney’s “The Boys of Fall,” an ode to high school football, blared through the Laurel Sports Complex loudspeakers as the Locomotives' seniors clasped hands and strolled from one end zone to the other.
Their underclass teammates lined the hashmarks, forming a runway of sorts as the seniors made their way to their waiting parents.
As a light rain began to fall, it seemed a fitting tribute to Laurel’s senior class as the Locomotives wrapped up their final regular-season home game with a 48-10 win over the Lewistown Golden Eagles Friday night, a victory that was spurred in large part by many of those seniors.
“It was pretty emotional,” said Colter Bales, who had a couple sacks on a defensive series that helped flip the momentum in Laurel’s favor early in the second quarter. “We’re all a tight-knit group of friends. It’s pretty sad, but we’re just enjoying the time we have left.”
Quarterback Eli Aby completed 12 of 15 passes and threw for 206 yards and five touchdowns, one a perfect in-stride long bomb to Jack Waddell that ultimately covered 79 yards. Three of the scoring strikes went to Waddell, who had 186 receiving yards on six catches.
Beau Dantic rushed for 96 yards and two scores, and Bales and Konnor Gregerson also caught scoring passes from Aby, who has committed to play at Montana State next fall on the defensive side of the ball.
Lewistown (3-3) took a 10-7 lead on a Chance Fields touchdown pass to Luke Clinton and a 31-yard field goal by Landon Farrar. But Laurel (4-1) regained the lead on Aby’s first TD pass to Waddell, a nine-yard completion.
Things changed for good on the next series. Bales, who this week signed with Montana Tech to play basketball, sacked Field for a 10-yard loss, pinning the Eagles at their own 10. Two plays later Field was sacked again, and though three players got there, Bales was first and was credited with his second sack just outside the Lewistown end zone.
After a short Lewistown punt, Aby threw his second TD pass to Waddell, this time from 25 yards, and the Locomotives were well on their way to a 27-point second quarter and a streak of 41 unanswered points.
“I always tell the kids it’s a game of momentum,” Laurel coach Mike Ludwig said. “When you grab a hold of it, don’t let it go. Big plays like that get the kids excited, gets momentum and kind of picks things up. We kind of needed that. We needed somebody to make some big plays for us so we could get some momentum and get it rolling a little bit.”
Conner Mannin had an interception for Lewistown, and Aby and Kyson Moran had picks for Laurel.
Laurel’s win, combined with No. 2 Miles City’s loss to No. 3 Billings Central Friday night, sets up a big game next weekend for the Locomotives and Cowboys. Laurel concludes the regular season at Miles City (5-1), with the winner clinching second place in the Eastern A and a home berth in the quarterfinals, which starts in two weeks.
Miles City defeated Laurel in last year’s state championship game.
“It’s a big game for us next week,” Ludwig said. “We really want to get that No. 2 seed, get a home game and just move on and get into the semifinals and see what happens from there.”
