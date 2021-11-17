BILLINGS — Laurel senior Beau Dantic on Wednesday announced his commitment to play football at the University of Montana.
"I look forward to continuing my academic and football career as a Grizzly!" Dantic wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank all friends, family, and coaches for helping to get to this point! Go griz!!"
Dantic has helped Laurel to a 10-0 record this season and a berth in the Class A championship game, in which the Locomotives will host Hamilton (10-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Dantic has rushed for 881 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has four 100-yard games, including two in a row in playoff wins over Frenchtown and Polson. Dantic also plays outside linebacker on defense, and punts and returns kicks on special teams.
Dantic rushed fro 558 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior last season, and helped Laurel defeat rival Billings Central to win the state title.
I am super proud to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB I look forward to continuing my academic and football career as a Grizzly! I want to thank all friends, family, and coaches for helping to get to this point! Go griz!! @coachsacks @Coach_Hauck pic.twitter.com/mR98FiFy4i— Beau Dantic (@beau45615866) November 17, 2021
Dantic is the 11th known commitment to UM's 2022 recruiting class, and the ninth from within the state. The other in-state commits are Missoula Hellgate's Ian Finch, Helena’s Kaden Huot, Marcus Evans and Chase McGurran, Hamilton’s Tyson Rostad, Jefferson’s Joey Visser, Missoula Sentinel’s Zac Crews and Kalispell Glacier’s Patrick Rohrbach. The two out-of-state commits are Sam Alford of Utah and Eli Gillman of Minnesota.
