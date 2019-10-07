Upsets rearranged the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.
Laurel’s 33-0 win over Billings Central on Friday might lose its upset status as the season progresses. But it was a surprise last week — the defending Class A state champion Rams were ranked No. 1 at the time and got crushed by a then-unranked team that had lost its previous 19 games to Central.
The Locomotives (4-1) are now No. 4 in the Class A rankings, while the Rams (4-1) dropped out. Miles City (5-0), the team responsible for Laurel’s lone loss, moved up two spots to No. 1. Dillon (5-1), now No. 2, also moved up two spots and dropped Southwestern A foe Hamilton (5-1) one spot to No. 3.
Libby (6-0) joined the Class A rankings for the first time this season, replacing previous No. 5 Frenchtown (5-1). The Loggers will play at Dillon, at Hamilton and will host Frenchtown, respectively, the next three weeks.
In Class AA, Billings West (5-0) stayed at No. 1 and Butte (6-0) remained No. 2, but the other three spots changed. No. 3 Missoula Sentinel and No. 4 Bozeman (5-1) each moved up one spot, and Helena Capital (4-2) rejoined the rankings thanks to a loss from its crosstown rival. Helena (4-2), previously ranked No. 3, lost 13-9 Friday to Kalispell Flathead, which was winless going into the game.
Class B mostly stayed stagnant, but Glasgow’s 25-22 loss to Colstrip (2-3) on Friday caused a few changes. Glasgow (4-1) fell from No. 5 to No. 10, and rival Malta (5-0) moved up four spots to No. 5. Huntley Project (4-2) went from unranked to No. 9.
This Friday, Glasgow will host Malta, No. 2 Eureka (5-0) will host No. 6 Missoula Loyola (4-2) and No. 3 Red Lodge (6-0) will play at No. 8 Florence (4-2).
The 8-Man rankings didn’t change below the top seven. Park City (5-1) jumped into the rankings at No. 8 and knocked out defending state champion and previous No. 10 Drummond-Philipsburg (4-2).
No. 3 Fort Benton (6-0) will host No. 9 Shelby (5-1) on Friday.
Every top-10 team in the 6-Man rankings stayed put, but that will likely change this week. No. 1 Wibaux (6-0) will host No. 5 Jordan (5-1) on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s state title game, and No. 4 Power-Dutton-Brady (5-0) will travel to No. 10 Geraldine-Highwood (3-2) the same day.
Class AA
1. Billings West (5-0)
2. Butte (6-0)
3. Missoula Sentinel (5-1) (+1)
4. Bozeman (5-1) (+1)
5. Helena Capital (4-2) (Not ranked last week)
Class A
1. Miles City (5-0) (+2)
2. Dillon (5-1) (+2)
3. Hamilton (5-1) (-1)
4. Laurel (4-1) (Not ranked last week)
5. Libby (6-0) (Not ranked last week)
Class B
1. Fairfield (5-0)
2. Eureka (5-0)
3. Red Lodge (6-0)
4. Manhattan (5-0)
5. Malta (5-0) (+4)
6. Missoula Loyola (4-2)
7. Townsend (5-1)
8. Florence (4-2)
9. Huntley Project (4-2) (Not ranked last week)
10. Glasgow (4-1) (-5)
8-Man
1. Fairview (6-0)
2. Clark Fork/Alberton-Superior (6-0)
3. Fort Benton (6-0)
4. West Yellowstone (6-0)
5. Centerville (5-1)
6. Thompson Falls (5-1)
7. Great Falls Central (5-1)
8. Park City (5-1) (Not ranked last week)
9. Shelby (5-1) (-1)
10. Scobey (5-1) (-1)
6-Man
1. Wibaux (6-0)
2. Big Sandy (6-0)
3. Hot Springs (6-0)
4. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-0)
5. Jordan (5-1)
6. Richey-Lambert (4-2)
7. Westby-Grenora (4-2)
8. White Sulphur Springs (4-2)
9. Shields Valley (5-1)
10. Geraldine-Highwood (3-2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.