LAUREL — The Laurel football team finished the regular season with a 36-0 Eastern A home win over Glendive on Friday night at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Senior running back Ethan Renner rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, and junior quarterback Eli Aby completed 7 of 12 passes for 122 yards and two scores for the Locomotives (7-1, 7-1).
“It was a clean game, our kids stayed focused, we executed well, we came out of the game healthy,” said Laurel coach Mike Ludwig. “I feel good moving forward.”
Glendive (3-5, 3-5) showed promise on the first drive of the game, when senior Nelson Crisafulli took a third down screen pass and ran for a first down. But Laurel’s Taggert Devaney stripped the ball out of Crisafulli’s hands, and Cam Younger recovered it. Renner ran two yards for a touchdown a couple minutes later.
“He’s gotten a lot better,” Ludwig said of Aby. “He really studies, he’s a student of the game, he wants to get better and continues to get better. Just makes better decisions from what he did at the beginning of the season.”
Renner ran for his second and third scores in the second quarter, from 22 and 16 yards out, to put the Locomotives up 36-0 and trigger a running clock for the entire second half.
Laurel’s defense forced three turnovers and allowed 87 yards of offense.
Laurel has won six straight games since its first and only loss, 21-16 against Miles City on Sept. 13. The Locomotives have outscored opponents 230-20 in their wins, not counting a forfeit from Livingston. They earned the Eastern A’s No. 2 State A seed and a first-round playoff bye.
“It was a good finish for the regular season,” Ludwig said. “I’m feeling pretty good going into the playoffs. I think we’ve got a good shot — just as good as anyone — to go deep.”
Glendive received the Eastern A’s sixth and final state seed and will play at Billings Central (6-2, 6-2), the east’s third seed, in the first round of the playoffs next Saturday.
