LAUREL — Eli Aby refers to teammate Jack Waddell as the ultimate safety blanket.
Friday night in the first round of the Class A football playoffs, Waddell proved to be the ultimate game breaker for Laurel.
Waddell caught three touchdown passes from Aby, including a 48-yard catch-and-run down the sideline in the third quarter in which he showcased some impressive breakaway speed, and the Locomotives raced past Frenchtown 35-13 at the LHS Sports Complex to advance to the semifinals for the third consecutive season.
Waddell transferred away from Livingston before his junior year, and the Locomotives, who improved to 6-1 as the No. 2 seed from the East, have reaped the reward.
“If you get him the ball there’s probably a 50% chance he’s going to score on it,” surmised Aby, Laurel’s quarterback and a Montana State football commit. “He’s a just a great kid and a great receiver, and he’s great to have on our team.”
Waddell also had touchdown receptions of 28 and five yards while putting all kinds of pressure on Frenchtown’s defense.
The Broncs (7-3) scored the game’s first touchdown but didn’t have many answers for Waddell or the rest of Laurel’s offensive firepower after that.
“Don’t let him in space,” fourth-year Frenchtown coach Ryne Nelson said of Waddell. “We knew it. We watched him on film and the speed that he had. We had to adjust to him, and there were times we just couldn’t get a hold of him.”
Frenchtown, the West’s No. 3 seed, was seeking its first trip to the semifinals since its most recent state championship season of 2009. And it looked promising early.
The Broncs marched 75 yards in 12 plays on their opening drive, capped by a nine-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Hayes to Brandon Finley to go ahead 7-0 roughly five minutes in. But that’s when a turning point occurred.
Laurel misplayed the ensuing kickoff and the Broncs recovered on the 24-yard line, and were primed with an opportunity to take a two-score advantage. But the Locomotives’ defense stood tall to force a turnover on downs.
“That was huge,” Aby said. “They could have gone up 14-0 and the game could have gone a completely different way. That was a great stand by us on that possession.”
After that, Laurel went on to score five consecutive touchdowns. Aby finished the game with four TD throws, including one on a well-executed hook-and-lateral play that Beau Dantic took 50 yards to the end zone in the second quarter.
Dantic also had a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Frenchtown found much of its offensive success by testing the edges of Laurel’s defense with quick-hitters to receivers Finley and Devin Shelton. Points, though, were hard to come by.
Locomotives linebacker Shel Osborne intercepted two passes, one of which came in the second quarter deep in Laurel territory that snuffed out a promising Frenchtown scoring drive.
Tel Arthur capped the scoring with a three-yard TD rush with 2:49 remaining in the game. By then the outcome was determined.
The Locomotives are the first Class A team to advance to the semifinals. The other three quarterfinal playoff games are scheduled for Saturday: Hamilton hosts Sidney, Billings Central welcomes Columbia Falls, and Dillon entertains Miles City.
Laurel’s next opponent is yet to be determined, but right now the team is happy to be moving on.
“We’re a really good football team and when everything is going right for us and we’re playing hard-nosed football we seem to play really good,” Waddell said. “I’m excited. I think the whole team’s excited.”
In a season made so complicated and uncertain by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nelson said his team will come away feeling good about itself when the initial disappointment wears off.
“The biggest thing I think we learned is that you can’t take anything for granted,” Nelson said. “We were able to play the season, we were able to come here to Laurel and play a great football team. It certainly could have ended differently.
“There are a lot of situations that are harder than this. Don’t take it for granted. Enjoy the success that we had this year, love it and be glad that it happened.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.