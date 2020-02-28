BILLINGS — Success wasn’t found instantly at Fairfield when Les Meyer became head football coach in 1997, but once the team got started there was no grounding the Eagles.
Meyer, who guided Fairfield to three state championships and eight championship game appearances in 23 seasons, has stepped down as the Eagles coach. He will also be resigning his job as Fairfield schools superintendent at the end of the school year to become superintendent of the Frenchtown schools. He will begin his new duties July 1.
“I don’t think there is ever a perfect time to do things,” Meyer, who before becoming superintendent at Fairfield served as principal, said. “It’s just an opportunity. We have family there.
“Those kind of opportunities don’t come along very often. … We looked into it pretty hard.”
Meyer, 49, is a native of the Swan Valley, and graduated from Seeley-Swan High School in 1988. He played football at Rocky Mountain College before graduating in 1993. His wife, Jolyn, is from Billings. Meyer also coached his two sons at Fairfield, Tucker and Ryder, who will be a redshirt freshman on the Montana Grizzlies football team. Tucker is a graduate assistant with the Mississippi State football team.
“We are excited for a new adventure,” Meyer said. “The community of Frenchtown, and the school, has a good reputation. The school has a lot of community support.”
Meyer recalled his first four years at Fairfield. The first year, the Eagles were 0-8 and a 1-7 campaign followed. Fairfield then went 2-6 and 3-5 before advancing to the state semifinals in 2001 when the Eagles finished 9-2. Fairfield played at Baker and suffered a 52-14 defeat in the semifinal round.
After breaking through, the Eagles became one of the top teams in Class B. With the exception of 2003, the Eagles made the playoffs every year. Fairfield was the state runner-up in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 and claimed titles in 2011, 2015 and 2018.
Meyer was 181-52 in 23 years.
This past year, Fairfield finished 10-1 after a 25-19 loss to Manhattan in the semifinals.
“Baker showed us how to do it,” Meyer said.
Breaking the news to his players was hard, he said.
“I talked to the boys, and that was a tough one,” he recalled.
Meyer gave credit to his players through the years and to longtime defensive coordinator RJ Rogers and line coach Charlie Brown.
“I had a pretty good group of boys,” he said. “And our coaching staff was intact from 2000 until this year.
“We feel very fortunate and blessed, for whatever reason we landed in Fairfield and it was a great ride for all of us, my family and kids. We are the fortunate ones.”
Meyer said he has no plans to coach at Frenchtown. Dustin Gordon, the principal and girls basketball coach at Fairfield, will become Fairfield superintendent. A new football coach at Fairfield has not been chosen.
