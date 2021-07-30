MISSOULA — Les Meyer has been around football as much as anyone.
The Swan Valley native and Seeley-Swan Class of 1988 graduate stuck around the sport and certainly made his mark. He turned his prep success at Seeley-Swan into a chance to play at Rocky Mountain College, where he earned degrees in English and health enhancement as he continued to find routes after his playing days.
Meyer went onto a decorated coaching career and was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame Thursday during a ceremony at Great Falls CMR.
"When you get the call it is humbling," he said over the phone Friday afternoon. "You get emotional over it because there are so many people who you have relied on in your whole career. Whether it's players, coaches, the community or all sorts of things that have led to the success. ... It's hard to put into words."
Meyer coached four seasons at the college level at Rocky Mountain and at St. Cloud State in Minnesota before returning to the Treasure State. Meyer took over the Fairfield program in 1997 and had his lumps early, going 0-8 in his first season.
Things started looking up for the program from there.
Meyer led Fairfield to 11 division or district titles, eight Class B title game appearances, three Class B state titles (2011, 2015 and 2018) and a 181-58 (76%) record over his 23 seasons at the helm. Fairfield was the state runner-up in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010
To say the ending to this two-plus-decade coaching career was better than the start from a pure records standpoint could almost be an understatement. Fairfield went just 3-21 in Meyer's first three seasons, but went 32-3 in his final three. During one span under Meyer, Fairfield went 54 regular-season games in a row without a loss from 2013 to his eventual departure.
In total, he coached the sport for 27 years and coached track and field for four seasons and basketball for one.
"Anytime anybody leaves a position, they would like to leave it better than it was," he said. "It was also important, when that time came to step away or step down, was we wanted the program to be in a good position so regardless who took over they would have a chance to have success and put their own stamp on it."
In Fairfield's first season after the Meyer era ended, under head coach Greg Misner, the team made it to the Class B state title game and eventually lost to Manhattan.
On the national level, Meyer was a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year honor in 2017.
Nowadays, he is over a year removed from leaving the gridiron for a full-time administrative role. He has long been involved in the teaching or admin side of things holding the roles as English teacher, activities director, principal and superintendent at Fairfield. He earned his principal’s endorsement from the University of Montana and superintendent endorsement from Rocky Mountain.
He stepped away from coaching in early 2020 to take the superintendent job with the Frenchtown School District. He's fully focused on his role, which tends to keep his mind away from the idea of coaching again.
He isn't totally sure if he would ever go back, preferring for now to commit to the community he works in and doing the job at his fullest ability. He admitted he does get asked on occasion if he would go back into coaching and said he doesn't know how to answer it exactly because his focus is on Frenchtown and his current job.
"Part of what helps with that, is taking a new job in a different location and you're around new people trying to learn the ropes of a new job, new community," he said. "That pulls the mind away so you don't really think about it. Given we are in COVID here that also adds another element, so there are a lot of other things that distract to keep the mind away from it. It's always there, though."
Others in Meyer's 2021 Hall of Fame class include Cindy Farmer, Larry Henderson, Dell Meuchel and George Nelson.
