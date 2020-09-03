HELENA — A special meeting of the Lewis and Clark County Board of Health has paved the way for spectators at high school sporting events.
Lewis and Clark County Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann put forth an amendment to county health order 10-2020, which proposed a separation of school-related activities and the spectators of activities. It was approved and adopted immediately.
A clarification by Gov. Steve Bullock said that school-sanctioned activities were not subject to the 50-person rule and allowed for sports across the state of Montana, because it allows players, coaches and other participants to take part without physically distancing.
Yet, since players can’t physically distance, it limited spectators because if fans were added as attendees, players would have needed to distance.
But the amendment proposed and adopted by board of health, Thursday, would make the watching of high school sports a separate event. That means it’s a community event and would need a plan approved by the health department to move forward if the number of spectators exceeds 50. The limit would still be 250.
Tim McMahon said the Helena Public Schools proposal would limit two passes per participant and would go only to immediate family.
Immediate family would be defined as people living in the same home or in the case of a split family, a parent that lives outside the home. These passes would not be allowed to be distributed to anyone other than immediate family.
There would be masks and social distance requirements. East Helena proposed spectators with a limit of 250, as well as two tickets per participant to start and no out-of-town spectators. The Vigilantes are scheduled to open their new football stadium Tuesday night.
The Helena Public Schools plan would also not allow out-of-town spectators.
“After speaking with the other Class AA athletic directors, nobody is allowing out of town fans at this point,” McMahon said. “My wish is that we start with games for the kids and then move to limited spectators so the parents can watch them and go from there.”
Dr. Shelly Harkins of St. Peter’s hospital also supported spectators as long as people wore masks and sat within their family groups.
“I think if people wear masks and distance,” Harkins said. “Especially with activities outside, having spectators is relatively safe.”
Niemann said that local school districts had already submitted plans for review.
Tyler Ream, Superintendent of Helena Public Schools, asked the health department to approve the district's plan immediately, in order for the district to implement the plan this Saturday for home soccer matches for Helena Capital and Helena High.
"In order for us to be active this weekend and start this through the two soccer programs, we would need approval today," Ream said. "We have passes printed. They are non-transferable. We would need that by Friday to make sure we have this in place by Saturday."
Niemann said that the plans would be reviewed and feedback provided as soon as possible but was unsure when the plans would be approved.
The first high school football game in Helena will be Sept. 11 between Helena and Butte High. East Helena will host Lockwood this Tuesday.
