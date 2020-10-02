BILLINGS — Lewistown senior Seth Norslien has committed to the University of Montana Western to continue his football career, he announced on social media Friday.
I am thankful to have the honor of announcing my commitment to @UMWFootball!I would like to thank Jesus, my family, teammates, and coaches for everything they’ve done for me leading up to this! #GODAWGS pic.twitter.com/K0kC7XAEeS— Seth Norslien (@SethNorslien) October 2, 2020
Norslien starts at quarterback and safety for the Golden Eagles. He earned an all-Eastern A honorable mention for his defensive performance last season.
Norslien's older brother, Mitchell, is a redshirt freshman quarterback at Montana Tech, which plays in the Frontier Conference with Western and is about 65 miles north of Dillon.
"Congrats lil’ bro! I’m extremely proud of the ballplayer and man you have become," Mitchell wrote on Twitter. "Can’t wait to see what the future has to hold and to compete against you!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.