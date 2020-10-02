Billings Central hosts Lewistown

Lewistown’s Seth Norslien, pictured on Sept. 6, 2019 against Billings Central, has committed to the University of Montana Western.

 Billings Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Lewistown senior Seth Norslien has committed to the University of Montana Western to continue his football career, he announced on social media Friday.

Norslien starts at quarterback and safety for the Golden Eagles. He earned an all-Eastern A honorable mention for his defensive performance last season.

Norslien's older brother, Mitchell, is a redshirt freshman quarterback at Montana Tech, which plays in the Frontier Conference with Western and is about 65 miles north of Dillon.

"Congrats lil’ bro! I’m extremely proud of the ballplayer and man you have become," Mitchell wrote on Twitter. "Can’t wait to see what the future has to hold and to compete against you!"

Tags

Load comments