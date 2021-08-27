EAST HELENA — The Vigilantes will have to wait at least one more week for their first varsity score. They were shutout 55-0 by the Libby Loggers on Friday night in their first-ever football game at the Class A varsity level.
“What I told them at the end of the game was we had pretty good effort and a pretty good attitude the whole game even though we were down from the start,” East Helena head coach Tyler Murray said. “[The players] never gave up. That’s what we want to be about and they felt that way, too.”
From the outset, Libby seemed to have the Vigilantes’ number. Cy Stevenson punched in the first touchdown of the contest mid-way through the first quarter for the Loggers. On their first drive as a varsity program, East Helena turned the ball over, leading to another Libby score within three minutes of the first.
Stevenson finished the night with three rushing scores and Jace Deshazer added another two.
“We knew Libby would be tough and physical and all that and they proved that,” Murray said. “We’re still learning what the varsity level feels like and [the players] got a good dose of it tonight. Now they know the level that we need to get to and I do too as a coach. I need to be more prepared offensively.”
Libby pushed across its sixth touchdown of the first half with 3:23 left in the second quarter, starting a running clock that would persist into the second half. East Helena seemed to tighten down defensively in the game’s final 24 minutes, allowing just two second half touchdowns. The unit also forced a couple turnovers on Friday night, but East Helena’s offense turned the ball over a trio of times in the first two quarters to dig a big hole.
“We had one or two turnovers on defense, so that was good,” Murray said. “Part of program building is seeing kids have high character in adverse times. I saw a lot of good character tonight and we lost. That tells me that there’s a lot of good things with these kids that we can build on.”
East Helena had good community support for its first game of the season, filling stands with cheering fans.
Braden Howell started at quarterback for the Vigilantes and hooked up multiple times with wide receiver Izak Longcake. Kaeben Bushnell came up with East Helena’s first-ever varsity interception in the first quarter, but the Vigilantes were just unable to turn it into points.
Still searching for its first varsity score and victory, East Helena will hit the road to face Columba Falls next Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
