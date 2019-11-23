Follow along below with our reporters who are out covering the 2019 high school football championships.

  • Class AA Bozeman at Butte - Evan Reier
  • Class A Laurel at Miles City - Victor Flores
  • Class B Eureka at Manhattan - Evan Reier
  • 8-man Alberton-Superior vs Fairview in Billings - Mike Scherting
  • 6-man Wibaux at Jordan - Jeff Welsch

